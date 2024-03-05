The Big Picture David Benioff's versatility is evident in 25th Hour with its focus on grief, redemption, and post-9/11 identity crisis.

Even after the mixed reaction to the last few seasons of Game of Thrones, I have a triggering sentiment to share: David Benioff is a good writer. He was a really promising novelist who quickly moved into a career as a Hollywood screenwriter, and his influence on Hollywood pre-GOT shows a storyteller with an ear for layered dialogue and a firm grasp on genre construction. His novel City of Thieves was a huge influence on the video game The Last of Us for its depiction of an evolving friendship on a harrowing road trip. He also contributed his writing to such films as Brothers and Stay, both dramas that explore the psychological damage to its protagonists and how it influences their interaction with the outer world. The man has a feel for the harshness of life and the resilience with which people can endure. This quality was key to his novel 25th Hour, which was adapted into a film by Spike Lee, and it resulted in one of the best films of Spike's career.

'25th Hour' Is About Redemption and Grieving

Monty Brogan (Edward Norton) is a drug dealer whose former life has come crashing down. When somebody snitches on him and the DEA finds his hidden drugs and money, he's sentenced to seven years in prison, leaving him 24 hours to prepare and make peace with what he has left. This will become an odyssey through New York City that will involve him having to go through a dark night of the soul, contemplating how he got to this position and reckoning with what his life will become. He'll have to confront the few strong relationships he has left, which include his girlfriend Naturelle (Rosario Dawson), his best friends Jacob (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Frank (Barry Pepper), and his father James (Brian Cox). Monty also questions just how strong those connections will remain after he goes away. The film shows an adept versatility, moving between genres from crime film to romantic drama to Ingmar Bergman-inflected existential catastrophe, all blanketed with the crunchy grain of the cinematography of recent Oscar nominee Rodrigo Prieto.

Spike is one of the great chroniclers of New York City, sharing in stature with his notable mentor Martin Scorsese, but even Scorsese's feel for New York isn't as savvy about the melting pot identity that's so core to the city as Spike is. That feel for New York City is key to this film, as it's set in the aftermath of 9/11, which hangs over the atmosphere of everything. It creates a feeling of impending grief that's reflective of Monty's situation, but also the pains of growth and getting back up, as reflected by seeing how characters assert their New Yorker identity with pride. This element of the story wasn't in Benioff's original book, but the attacks happened during pre-production, and Spike insisted on incorporating it as a major factor, taking a sob story for one man and elevating it to a eulogy for a city working through its most traumatic memory.

This works to give scenes that were already in Benioff's book added power, most notably the "f**k you" monologue, where Monty talks to himself in a mirror as he spews hatred towards every subsection of people living in New York City, culminating in him asserting that it's really himself he's so angry at. Not only does it serve as a self-reflective callback to the iconic montage of racist slurring in Spike's masterpiece Do the Right Thing, it also becomes an impressionistic snapshot of the xenophobia and mistrust that erupted in the country in 9/11's aftermath, exposing the festering wounds that have hid in plain sight for our country's duration. Said monologue even gets paralleled with its inverse at the end of the film, where James imagines a life where Monty runs away and has a happy second life with Naturelle. The vitriol and disgust get balanced out with hope and promise, and it taps into Spike's understanding of the power of daydreams as fuel that keeps people pushing forward.

If anybody needs that fuel, it's Monty. Despondent at the notion of prison life, despite how good he is at appearing to be in control at all times, Monty is presented as a man awoken from being asleep at the wheel. One minute he's a high schooler selling weed, the next he's a local scale Scarface, and he can't tell you how that all happened so fast. It doesn't help that his business moves proved beneficial, as it allowed his father to set up his bar and gave Naturelle a much more comfortable life than she could have dreamed of. His friends are clearly torn by it, with Frank angry he didn't do more to stop Monty from pursuing that life, while Jacob just feels sorry for him and wishes he didn't have to endure prison. One of the strongest aspects of Benioff's writing is how he switches between all of these people's storylines and gives them all a consistent throughline that grants them enough depth that you see how they all fit into the tapestry of Monty's story and why they need to be there. It's perfectly plausible that such a feeling for multiple storylines involving in-depth character work was part of the reason Benioff was seen as a good choice for spearheading a massive, densely plotted television show.

Benioff Gets to the Heart of His Characters

Close

Benioff is a writer who knows how to boil down the essence of his characters into one action or a line of dialogue that tells you right away all the important things to know about that person. Monty's introduction is about saving a damaged dog because it tried to bite him, and he respects that, indicating Monty's loyalty and his vision of himself as a wounded animal wanting to be saved. In terms of Jacob, seeing him gingerly suggest his class stick to the poetry reading and deny how angry he's getting lets us know he's a guilt-ridden individual who actively hides what he's feeling. That dynamic comes to a head in one of the best scenes in the film, when Jacob visits Frank's unit that's across the street from Ground Zero. Jacob is morally appalled and asks how Frank could do that, and Frank insists that the property value being lowered due to the attacks made it worth it. When Jacob insists the New York Times would prove him wrong, Frank retorts "f*** the Times, I read the Post." In that one exchange, we get tribalism, denial, existential anxiety, and selfish machismo rationality, all important themes perfectly presented in one fell swoop.

Benioff also shows himself to have his finger on the pulse when it comes to injecting humor and coming off as a person versed in all kinds of art. One of Monty's best lines is when he's asked what he's thinking about, and he says "I wanna be like that girl from the X-Men, the one who can walk through walls," referring to Kitty Pryde alluding to the terror of his impending sentence. James mentions that his mother named Monty after Montgomery Clift because she loved A Place In the Sun, fleshing out what little backstory we get about Monty's childhood life. At a nightclub, when Monty and the squad raise a toast, he says "champagne for my real friends, sham pain for my real friends," a quote that's been attributed to both painter Francis Bacon and musician Tom Waits. Not only are these cultural points that flex Benioff's artistic range of influences, but they all tell us things about Monty that the film doesn't have time to dig into, providing small windows into the more private Monty that we rarely get to see. Everything that Monty presents publicly is in some way a performance or a cover-up, and Edward Norton is one of the best actors at projecting internal conflict without showing it—which Spike Lee knows how to properly use.

Spike Lee Brings the Best Out of Benioff's Script

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Benioff's script was a great skeleton for the film, but it's Spike Lee's direction that makes the film as haunting as it is. Similar to Benioff, Spike isn't content to stick to one genre, and he manages to make the film cohesively feel like so many different types of stories at once. It's got elements of a father-son melodrama, a police procedural, a whodunit mystery, and a cringe comedy about the foibles of modern dating. On top of being a master at showing the intricacies of New York, Spike is also well-versed at showing the connection between how people are affected by the environment in which they grow up. From Monty's acknowledgment that his father egged on his drug career to the casual racism permeating throughout every little interaction, 25th Hour is finely attuned to the invisible societal forces that compel people (usually men) to pursue illogical actions based on their baseline needs and feelings. Many aspects of this film make it feel like a spiritual sequel to the likes of Clockers or Do the Right Thing, but that sensitivity is the key that unlocks how it fits into the larger context of Lee's filmography. David Benioff's original story was already an exciting story of redemption, but Spike Lee granted the film its soul-rending cry for a better tomorrow.

