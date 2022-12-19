In perhaps his most emotionally punishing film to date, Spike Lee grappled with the tragedy that his hometown and common setting of his films, New York City, would feel the lingering effects of until the end of time: the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. 25th Hour is a slight deviation from what audiences might expect from a Spike Lee Joint, such as Do The Right Thing or Malcolm X. He combined his vision in collaboration with future Game of Thrones series co-creator David Benioff, who wrote the film's original novel of the same name and screenplay. The 2002 film, which was in pre-production at the time of 9/11, captured the decayed spirit of New York and the United States as a whole. While, on the exterior, it is suggested that American patriotism was at an all-time high after the collapse of the World Trade Center, Lee's film spotlights the opposite side of the coin regarding the spirits of the American public. However, the film is not explicably about the terrorist attack, but rather a tale of regret, sorrow, and a fear of the unknown future.

Monty's Psychological Despair

25th Hour follows a drug dealer, Monty Brogan (Edward Norton), who lives out his last day as a free man before beginning his prison sentence on drug distribution charges. The lack of an extensive plot is indicative of the aimless state that Monty is resigned to. There is nothing he can do. Discovering the person who betrayed him by informing the DEA of his drug stash is a futile means of redemption. As a result, he spends his final night in the free world at a nightclub with his girlfriend, Naturelle (Rosario Dawson), and two closest friends, Jacob (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Frank (Barry Pepper). The party itself is all flash with no redeeming value. The bright lights and bumping music are just a disguise for the ever-growing regret and emotional pain on the part of Monty. Lee's entire film is filled to the brim with angst.

The essence of Monty, according to his own testimony in the bathroom during the film's most famous sequence where he spews out a tirade insulting every demographic and ethnic group residing in New York and the city itself (which serves as a callback of sorts to the race rants of Do The Right Thing), is that he "had it all and threw it away." He could have been a great basketball player, but was kicked off his high school team for dealing. He could have become a lawyer, but turned to dealing to financially support his father's (Brian Cox) bar. As he prepares to begin his seven-year sentence in prison, he will instinctively blame others and unload his frustrations on his friends, family, and environment, but deep down, he knows the buck stops with him. Despite being filled with so much regret, he is incapable of finding a solution inside of him to cleanse himself of his demons. Monty's fate of psychological aimlessness can certainly be drawn to the American psyche in the aftermath of September 11th. There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

The Danger of the Future

Monty's friends, Jacob and Frank, are emblematic of two separate directions he could have taken with his life. Jacob, the reserved high school teacher, or Frank, the machismo-driven stockbroker, are the two split personalities and upbringings of Monty. However, his two friends are shown to be quite flawed as well. Jacob holds feelings of sexual repression, and is lured towards an inappropriate relationship with one of his students, Mary (Anna Paquin). Frank compensates his insecurities by acting belligerent regarding his machismo and sexuality. Based on how much they differentiate in personality, Jacob and Frank capture a specific kind of bond that seems to only have originated due to their respective mutual friendship with Monty.

The two also embody the classic case of the angel on one shoulder, that being Jacob, and the devil on the other shoulder, that being Frank. In a stirring conversation between Jacob and Frank, which is shot in one continuous take with the window in the latter's apartment looking directly over the site of the destruction of the World Trade Center, the fate of Monty is discussed. According to Frank, the Monty they used to know will cease to exist once he is free from incarceration. Jacob is puzzled by this logic, equating this as just some detour he is forced to take. Frank is defiant, however, arguing that there is no moving on from this tragedy, which for them, is the loss of a friend. The tragedy of real life, 9/11, which presents itself in the background of the frame, is also something that will not be eluded from. This scene cemented 25th Hour as the most proper text surrounding the wake of the terrorist attacks to date, and highlights Lee's interpretation of the gravest calamity to ever affect his home.

While fear of the unknown is a common theme for many films to tackle, but what makes 25th Hour more harrowing than the rest of the field is Lee's ability to tap into a specific fear of the future, which in the case of Monty, is the perilous lifestyle of prison. The horror of being sexually assaulted during his sentence consumes him throughout the film. He is self-conscious of his deemed "pretty boy" appearance that would make him a target for perpetrators behind bars. Whether this suspicion is true or not, the specificity of his anxieties heightens his internal turmoil. When Monty instigates Frank to physically strike him in the face to make him tougher looking, the tragic nature of Monty's character arch intensifies. Watching Frank take out his own feelings of remorse on Monty, who beats him to a pulp, is suffocating to the audience. Lee depicts the fear of the future as more than just a lofty idea, because when people are scared, there is always a specific aspect of the future that drives the angst home.

The Fantastical Alternate Ending to '25th Hour'

25th Hour is incredibly bleak throughout its runtime, and its bleakness never runs out even on the proposed fantastical alternative happy ending portrayed by Monty's father, James. The film's final moments consist of James painting an elegant vision of what life could be like for his son if he were able to flee from New York and avoid his sentence. Monty would move out west, form a whole new identity, and raise a family. With this fantasy, he could fully redeem himself. It is the ideal Americana, moving out west as a middle class worker in a small town and away from the big city that has been ravaged of its spirit. As optimistic as this sounds, Monty would have to move on and be completely forgotten by everyone he's known, including his father. The only possibility of a reunion is with Naturelle. Even his fantasies are afflicted with his sorrow. Through his portrayal, James states that Monty will say to his fanaticized family that "this life came so close to never happening." This is a tragic indictment on Monty's life. The alternate version of Monty is describing what unfolded in his reality: a tragic life, one that was wasted. Monty never became the lawyer or basketball star that he was destined to be. When James' description of his alternate path ends, the scene cuts to the battered face of Monty, and the two continue reality, as they drive towards prison. The only question that remains is what exactly will entail for Monty's state of mind. Will he unearth personal redemption, or succumb to his depression? The film theoretically ends on an ellipsis, much like the status of the United States in 2001.