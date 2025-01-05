While it was certainly not written with the intention, 28 Days Later has become a film somewhat synonymous with 9/11. Given the moment at which it arrived and the images contained within it, it was one of the first films post September 11th, 2001, to deal with the visions associated with the attack: a collapse in society, cities becoming unsafe landscapes, and the broader fallout of such events (including a dangerous increase in the power of the military). Sights such as a bewildered Jim (Cillian Murphy) wandering through an empty London as missing people posters litter the street evoked the haunting imagery that was also seen during and in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks — even if those scenes were filmed in the weeks before that tragic moment in history rather than being inspired by it.

However, an almost throwaway bit of discussion on the film's DVD commentary track with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reveals a connection to that fateful day, which came, somewhat ironically, in one of the movie's least violent or apocalyptic scenes.

The Meeting of Cillian Murphy and Brendan Gleeson’s Characters Was Filmed on September 11th, 2001

The commentary reveals that the production actually filmed one scene in 28 Days Later on September 11, 2001 — specifically the scene in which Jim meets Brendan Gleeson’s Frank. Along with Frank’s daughter, Hannah (Megan Burns), and Jim’s companion, Selena (Naomi Harris), the four share an awkward toast of straight, sickeningly green crème de menthe and attempt to get to know each other in the confines of a besieged apartment block — a night of “salutations,” as Boyle and Garland describe it. Indeed, a key aspect of the scene is that Frank brings a "big injection of warmth" not yet seen in the film, as we have been so traumatized by the horrors witnessed thus far. In a sense, this mirrors what was happening in real life, as the crew had to keep filming despite the fact that “the world was turned upside down.”

Among other things about the day, one of the two said that, whilst the feeling of filming on such a day was bizarre, they found that cast and crew simply had to "get on and do the script really,” something that highlights a key and tragic aspect of 9/11. People are forced to get on with life despite awful things occurring, but it's easier when people do it together. Granted, 28 Days Later going ahead in filming is nothing compared to what some of the emergency services, civilians, and the bereaved and injured pushed through — yet it does evoke why humans must never stop moving forward, even in the most traumatic of times.

Later, Boyle sums this up perfectly when describing the scene where the characters drive up the desolate M1. He points out that people normally think that "hell is other people," but that 28 Days Later makes the case that "hell is no other people, when you are truly alone." Therefore, in applying this argument to the apartment block scene, it feels like not only did Jim find people to pull him out of hell, but the cast and crew used each other to keep out of the hell occurring that same day.

Furthermore, it is an example of the kind of professionalism that breeds great films, sometimes by force. It would have been so easy for a less passionate director and crew to stop filming, yet schedules and tight budgets often won't allow it (and certainly not for a film shot for a paltry $8 million like 28 Days Later). Not only was professionalism on show here, but so was the fact that it takes everyone banding together to create something great. Certainly, a team lacking support for one another would not have been able to push through. It's a modest testament to how, as humans, we are stronger together rather than apart.

9/11 Was Heavily on Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's Minds When Looking Back at '28 Days Later'

This wouldn't be the last time Danny Boyle and Alex Garland would mention 9/11 when speaking of 28 Days Later. In an oral history of the film at Inverse, Boyle pointed out that filming the iconic scenes of an abandoned London could never happen after the attack. "Now they'd be around you with machine guns," he says. Boyle describes the "freedom" they had in London as "ridiculous" when looking back.

According to Boyle, the reason 9/11 sticks in one's mind when watching 28 Days Later is because the terrorist attacks "made cities, which feel so immense, suddenly, they were utterly vulnerable." Certainly, 28 Days Later replicated this feeling of immense tension thanks to the great lengths the production took. Not only was there a "ridiculous" amount of effort put into getting the sense of apocalypse to feel as real as possible, but the cast and crew's ability to push through and keep filming, even when their film shoot began to imitate the actual events on their TV screens, is both tragic and admirable and gives the film and its making an even more, perhaps, profound depth.

