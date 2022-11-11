Ever since George A. Romero’s living dead first dragged their way across our screens, few zombie films have sunk their teeth into the nerve of audiences quite like Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later. Beyond reinvigorating the genre with a new vicious breed of undead who demonstrate a disturbing level of athleticism, the uncanny timing of the film’s release is difficult to overlook. A majority of the shoot took place right before the world was thrown into strife and uncertainty in the wake of September 11th. These malicious attacks would provoke a reactionary “war on terror” that sent us headlong into a new age of international conflict. Much like the infectious virus at the center of 28 Days Later, we saw the accelerated occurrence of hateful acts and violence in real time. The film’s narrative continues to eerily mirror the post-9/11 climate, from the trauma induced by a staggering loss of life to the instatement of a military that continues to perpetuate violence under the guise of safety and security. This infuses the movie with a prescient power that cements its status as a groundbreaking zombie film.

It is no accident that 28 Days Later found itself striking a chord with the political tension of the times. Boyle’s film only continues in the tradition of political messaging in zombie films. George A. Romero, the original purveyor of walking cadavers in cinema, has suggested that his 1968 film Night of the Living Dead was inspired by the palpable anger of the time, fueled by the brutal imagery of the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement that flooded television screens across the nation. Strangely, Boyle would veer away from notions that 28 Days Later is categorically a zombie flick. But the film, in all its raw, camcorder glory, evokes an undeniable cynicism that is classically ascribed to undead film lore. In Romero’s footsteps, writer Alex Garland tapped into a simmering tension that was discernible at the time but whose horrors were not yet fully realized. Additionally, the impeccable timing of a zombie film so unlike its predecessors premiering at the dawn of a post-9/11 era introduced a new dimension of terror and doused any lingering doubts that society was on the brink of momentous change. As we entered a new age of warfare, so too did we enter a new era of zombies more ferocious than ever before.

A Rude Awakening

The Rage virus at the center of Garland’s story preys on the mind’s singular impulse to commit heinous acts of violence. In the opening scenes, we find a group of hardcore animal rights activists breaking into a lab to find caged chimpanzees being shown an abundance of rage porn. Little do they know, the tests the primates are being subjected to are prodding their propensity to go postal. Despite the desperate pleas of the attending scientist, the activists unleash the infected chimps, triggering a devastating epidemic. Twenty-eight days later, we find our main protagonist, courier Jim (Cillian Murphy), waking up from a coma after a bike accident. When he enters the city, the population at large was ravaged by the virus while he was sleeping, a sensation not unlike the rude awakening of rising on September 11th, 2001 to face the scale of death that shrouded that morning’s newscast. One of the film’s most iconic shots is Jim walking the empty streets of central London, a shot that Murphy and Boyle believe would not have been possible in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. To imagine that this film’s sprawling vision could not be attained post-9/11 conveys the sense that 28 Days Later acts as a companion piece to the jarringly swift changes that would impact us in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

RELATED: Why We Still Haven’t Seen '28 Months Later'

After a few close calls with the virus, Jim bands with fellow survivor Selena (Naomie Harris) and they are drawn like moths to a high-rise apartment flickering with fairy lights. When they reach the beacon, they find the flat occupied by cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson) and his daughter Hannah (Megan Burns). The four drink Crème de menthe together to mark the formation of their post-nuclear family, a solemn toast that also feels like a moment of silence in the face of unspeakable tragedy. When scanning the radio for signs of life, they receive a broadcast that speaks of salvation: “The answer to infection is here… We are soldiers, we are armed, and we can protect you.” When hearing this repeated message, we sense it preying on the survivors’ desperation for security and aims to indoctrinate its listeners into an assurance that military action is the answer. This shares an uncanny semblance to the widespread fear of repeat attacks on American soil in the wake of 9/11, which would in turn garner sympathy for the decision to send armed forces into the Middle East. We soon learn that this promise to protect is in fact just a ploy to commit more violence.

New Zombies, New World Order

Image via Fox Searchlight Features

Short on supplies and options, the four survivors steal away in Frank’s taxi cab to trace the source of the broadcast. Once they reach their destination at the blockade, Frank contracts the infection and is quickly eliminated by a camo-clad strike force. Jim, Selena, and Hannah are taken back to the unit’s sprawling countryside mansion turned military fortress where they meet Major Henry West (Christopher Eccleston). The major reveals his force’s insidious intentions to enslave Selena and Hannah and use them to repopulate the earth. We are clutched by an immediate sense of foreboding when we realize that the soldiers, who at first projected a notion of security, were in fact the harbingers of more suffering. In the film’s climax, we see Jim turn into some kind of monster himself: not infected, not entirely human, but some kind of vengeful spirit who goes on a sadistic rampage against the soldiers, blurring the lines that distinguish the heroes from the villains. At the core of 28 Days Later, the perpetrators of brutality are not exclusively the zombies, but the survivors who have become hostile in a concerted effort to outlive the next catastrophe. This again echoes the vicious cycle of violence incited by 9/11, where the hatred that fueled the September 11th attacks in turn spurred a xenophobia that triggered a war which only propagated more anti-American vitriol in the Middle East.

The film’s ability to eerily ring true to the climate of the post-9/11 age where hate fueled violence and violence infected and spread much like an epidemic disease has cemented the movie’s legacy as one of the most resonant in an era where we continue to grapple with the repercussions of a reactionary war and the resulting monumental loss of life. The striking resonance of 28 Days Later and the way in which it foresaw the chaos that could hatch from a cataclysm of human-on-human violence has enabled Boyle’s film to stand out like a bloodied crown jewel In the ever-growing catalog of zombie flicks.