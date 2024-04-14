The Big Picture 28 Days Later's final scene leaves viewers with a lot to think about regarding survival and the future.

The film's alternative endings killed Cillian Murphy's Jim, but the chosen finale where he survives adds complexity to the story.

The movie's iconic ending was the best choice compared to alternatives that lacked the original message and depth.

An instant classic of the zombie genre, Danny Boyle’s 2002 movie 28 Days Later is quite a bleak piece of media. Or maybe it’s a little bit more hopeful. It really depends on how you look at its ending. Are you bogged down by the biting critique of humanity as a whole and the military in particular, with Major Henry West (Christopher Eccleston) torturing his infected subordinate and treating women as objects? Or do you find it best to focus your attention on Jim (Cillian Murphy), Selena (Naomie Harris), and Hannah (Megan Burns) together in that small cottage, waiting to be rescued by a world that has gone on in spite of everything? Sure, that’s the final scene in the movie, and thus the one that should stick with you. But what type of life would Jim, Selena, and Hannah have if they were indeed saved from the UK zombie outbreak? Will they be happy, or will they find themselves at the hands of another Major West?

As most good endings do, 28 Days Later’s final moments leave a lot for viewers to chew on. However, the now iconic film had many possibilities for its conclusion. In the movie’s DVD extras — and, well, on YouTube — there is a “what if” section that offers us all the ideas that Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland considered for wrapping up their story. The gist of it all seems to be that Jim dies, but the particulars of each death vary somewhat. Ultimately, they made the right choice with the ending that we got, but it’s still interesting to take a trip down this lane and consider all the finales that weren’t.

How Does ‘28 Days Later’ End?

Now, as mentioned in our first paragraph, 28 Days Later wraps up with Jim, Selena, and Hannah hiding in a cottage in the countryside. The film’s last scene has them making letters out of cloth to spell the word “Hello” on the grass, thus signaling to a passing airplane from a foreign country that they are okay. It’s an ending that confirms Sergeant Farrell’s (Stuart McQuarrie) theory that the outer world has gone on without them and that the UK was quarantined in order to stop the infection from spreading. It’s also an ending that sort of goes against Selena and Mark’s (Noah Huntley) early account of reports about the infection traveling to other continents, but let’s pretend that didn’t happen.

More than anything, the final scene of 28 Days Later settles a small, only briefly mentioned debate between Selena and Jim. The two cross paths early on in the film, after Jim wakes up from a coma to a country ravaged by a freak epidemic that turns people into rabid beasts. Following Mark’s infection and subsequent death, the two join forces with father and daughter duo Frank (Brendan Gleeson) and Hannah. From that point on, it becomes clear that Jim and Selena have differing views concerning the world that they now find themselves in. Selena thinks staying alive is as good as it gets. For her, there’s no point in making plans for the future or even dreaming. Jim, on the other hand, is happy to have found a small community and is clearly developing feelings for his survival-oriented companion. There is tension in the plot between what we can actually expect from life in a world in which civilization has eroded.

And, for a second, it seems that Jim is in the right. Alongside Frank and Hannah, Selena and him find a semblance of happiness. However, it all goes down the drain as they find the senders of the mysterious message that reached them through the radio promising a solution to the infection: Major West and his men. With Frank killed after being infected, Jim, Selena, and Hannah are taken in by the troops, only to learn that the Major plans on turning the women into sex slaves to repopulate an Earth that he believes to have been completely destroyed. His sole opposition in the small cult that he has started in his improvised base is Farrell, who is eventually killed for trying to put a stop to the madness.

In this scenario, we are forced to see things from Selena’s point of view: there is nothing ahead but horror, and, thus, there is nothing left to do but survive. This is a bleak, heartbreaking perspective, but it all changes by the time the movie comes to an end. Having escaped their captors, Jim is able to rescue Selena and Hannah. He gets shot by West in the process, but the two manage to save him using supplies found in an abandoned hospital. This brings us to the cottage, the plane, and the cloth letters spelling “Hello”: they mean survival, of course, but they also mean a world outside in which dreams and plans still matter.

Boyle and Garland Originally Wanted to Kill Jim at the End of ‘28 Days Later’

What we find in the movie’s alternative endings, though, is a lot different. In all versions that eventually got dropped, Jim dies. In one of them, Selena and Hannah manage to get Jim to the hospital after he is shot, but he dies on the operating table. As Jim fights to keep himself alive, he’s taken back to the moment in which he got hit by a car before the events of the film — the accident that put him in a coma. This relates heavily to his parents’ suicide note to him: upon meeting Mark and Selena, Jim insists on going to his mom and dad’s place, only to find them both dead. His dad is holding a photograph of him as a child, on the back of which he has written “With endless love, we left you sleeping. Now we're sleeping with you. Don't wake up.”

And, so, Jim doesn’t wake up. He’s metaphorically given the chance to relive his coma and decides to stay asleep forever. Devastated and scared, Hannah asks Selena what they should do, and Selena tells her that they must go on. Together, they leave the hospital, their image farther and farther away as the camera mimics Jim’s eyes closing to see them for the last time. This ending also has another version, in which Jim’s dreamlike view of his own death is completely absent. In it, after his death, Hannah and Selena go out into the world on their own, but we are once again taken to the cottage. After Selena makes an honestly tone-deaf joke about fertilizing a chicken in order to ensure them a future, Hannah runs in to tell her about the plane. With pieces of cloth, they spell “Hello” on the grass and wait for the plane to come back, wondering if anyone has seen them this time. It’s a conclusion that’s a bit more on the chipper side of things, but still has the movie’s main character die.

One of ‘28 Days Later’s Alternative Endings Did Away with the Soldiers Entirely

But no alternative ending is as bizarre as the one that doesn’t involve one of 28 Days Later’s core elements: West and his men. In this version of the story, Frank isn’t killed after being infected. Instead, Jim ties him up, and the four of them follow the transmission up to a research facility where they find no one but a man hiding in a room with food, water, and books. The man tells them that the soldiers who made the transmission are long gone and that there’s no one left but him. He claims that while there is a cure for the infection, there is also a catch. Long and frankly, boring scenes ensue of Selena doing target practice and Jim trying to force the man to engage with them until he finally agrees to tell them what the cure is: in order to get an infected person clean again, a full body blood transfusion is needed. Thus, the only cure entails the death of another human being. After some discussion, Jim decides to sacrifice himself for Frank. The story ends with Selena, Frank, and Hannah leaving the hospital together. Jim is left behind as the images of violence that appear at the beginning of the movie fill the screen.

It’s important to note that, while the other endings were shot and simply left on the cutting room floor, this one never made it to filming. In the DVD extras, Boyle simply reads the script as a series of storyboards that serve as visual storytelling. Boyle tells us what he perceives as being the biggest problem with this version of events: “We’d established that one drop in the eye will infect someone,” he starts, referencing the scene in which Frank contracts the disease, “then how the flying f**k are we going to sell the idea that this blood transfusion idea is going to work? What do you do? Clean out every capillary and vein with bleach before making the transfusion?”.

That is, indeed, a grave issue with this ending, but it’s far from being the only one. At least in the way Boyle tells it, this version of the story is dull, lacking in rhythm as well as in creativity. It’s a very run-of-the-mill ending for a zombie story, and, what’s worse, it is completely devoid of the commentary that Boyle and Garland managed to infuse 28 Days Later with. The movie became the classic it is now because it is not just about zombies: it is the epitome of the “humans are the real monsters” kind of story, and it’s all because of Major West and his twisted ideas. There is also a jab at the military in how the characters expect the soldiers to protect them only to find more horror at their hands. All of that would be gone if Boyle and Garland had done away with West’s men.

Watching these endings sure is interesting, especially if you are a big fan of 28 Days Later. It’s always cool to know more about the stories we could’ve gotten instead of the ones that we end up seeing. However, the finale we got is most certainly the best. The alternate endings empty the movie of its message as well as of its complexity. Sure, the one with Hannah and Selena at the cottage is still pretty decent, but killing Jim just feels completely pointless. Would the movie still be good had he died? Probably. But what would it add to the story? Let’s face it, 28 Days Later is a classic for a reason, and now we know that the secret lies in its conclusion.

