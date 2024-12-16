From the moment it was announced that a sequel to Cillian Murphy’s 28 Days Later was in the works, it immediately became one of the most anticipated upcoming films before it ever secured a release date. Now all these months later, 28 Years Later is one of the top 10 most anticipated movies of 2025, according to Fandango, and the release of the first trailer sent the internet into a frenzy, with it securing over eight million views in its first 24 hours. While fans wait for 28 Years Later to hit theaters on June 20, 2025, Sony Pictures has officially announced that 28 Days Later will go live on VOD on December 18, 2024, after being absent from streaming and digital platforms for more than two years.

This is welcome news for 28 Days Later fans, as the only way to watch the film for quite some time has been to purchase a physical copy, which generally retails for $25+ from Amazon and other retailers. While many fans would have certainly preferred a streaming release to purchasing the film on a digital platform, it’s unlikely that was ever in the cards for Sony’s model to put 28 Days Later back out into the world. The film has been absent from the market while still so culturally present in the zeitgeist for so long that there will most definitely be a line of people waiting to purchase it as soon as it goes live. 28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris opposite Christopher Eccleston and Alex Palmer, and the film was written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle.

What Else Have Alex Garland and Danny Boyle Wrote and Directed?

Neither Danny Boyle nor Alex Garland returned to work on the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which stars Jeremy Renner and is streaming on Hulu, but both will return for 28 Years Later, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jodie Comer. Boyle also directed Steve Jobs, the biopic starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet that’s streaming on Prime Video. Alex Garland most recently wrote and directed Civil War, the A24 war epic starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny that hit Max not long ago after becoming one of the highest-grossing A24 movies ever earlier this year.

28 Days Later will be available for purchase on VOD on December 18, 2024, and 28 Years Later will hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of 28 Years Later.