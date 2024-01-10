The Big Picture Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are teaming up to create a sequel to 28 Days Later called 28 Years Later.

One of the most talked about theoretical sequels in Hollywood has just become a reality, after the breaking news that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are teaming up on a sequel to 28 Days Later — and it may not be restricted to just one movie. The pair are reuniting for 28 Years Later, a new zombie thriller that is expected to hit studios, streamers, and other potential buyers later this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boyle is attached to the project as the director, at least for the first film in the prospective trilogy, while Garland is attached as the writer of all three. The budget for each movie will be around $75 million, according to the report, while the duo would take on production roles, alongside Andrew Macdonald, the original producer, and Peter Rice, who previously led Fox Searchlight Pictures. Fox Searchlight, a subdivision of the former Twentieth Century Fox studio, initially supported the production of both the original British film and its sequel.

The original film starred Cillian Murphy as a man who awakens from a coma only to find the world empty and ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. The film, both a critical and commercial hit, inspired the creation of a sequel, 28 Weeks Later. However, Murphy did not reprise his role in this sequel. In terms of financial performance, 28 Weeks Later grossed $65.8 million against its $15 million budget, whereas 28 Days Later had a more substantial return of $84.6 million from an $8 million budget. This discrepancy in box office success played a role in delaying the production of another sequel. Additionally, Garland, the writer of 28 Days Later, was not pleased with 28 Weeks Later as he was not part of its production.

Will Cillian Murphy Return for '28 Years Later'?

Murphy, who is sure to be in high demand after his acclaimed turn in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, told Collider back in July that he would "love" to be part of a sequel to 28 Days Later. While he hasn't been confirmed for the new trilogy yet, he said:

"I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, “Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.” So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it."

