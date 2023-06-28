Riffing on John Wyndham’s 1951 horror novel Day of the Triffids and blending pandemic paranoia with Romero-lore was Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s 28 Days Later. Until the early aughts, the stereotypical ghouls residing in George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead series had distinguishing characteristics, familiar to anyone with an acquaintance with the horror genre. A zombie had to be recently deceased; they served as the archetypal depiction of our all-consuming fears, normally attributed to the social or political upheaval of the time; and finally, zombies were slow-moving, dead, cannibalistic, and dangerous in large numbers. In the late 90s/early aughts, this trope had grown stale and desperately needed a new lease of life — 28 Days Later offered audiences just that, with a unique and frightening new spin on an old staple. Boyle and Garland's 28 Days Later introduced a few significant changes to the zombie subgenre, revitalizing horror cinema by making the trope terrifying again. The differences — zombies are fast-moving, alive, and not cannibalistic — made this dystopian horror stand out from the ravenous crowds and changed the zombie genre forever.

What Is '28 Days Later' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

In 28 Days Later, bike-courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma to a world of horror. A virus has ravaged the UK, reducing most of the population to rage-filled husks and decimating London. The shell-shocked young man wanders the deserted streets of London until he stumbles into a church, with a number of infected congregating, until Jim disturbs them. A number of infected chase him until he is rescued by hardened survivors Selena (Naomie Harris) and Mark (Noah Huntley). They seek sanctuary, and Selena, who believes staying alive is as good as it gets, relays a story about the exodus — how Britain fell quickly and brutally and most survivors fled or perished.

Jim returns home only to discover the remains of his parents, and following an attack, Selena executes Mark after he is infected. London is teeming with infected, and they enlist the help of fellow survivor Frank (Brendan Gleeson) and his teen daughter Hannah (Megan Burns) to escape the city. Making their way to Manchester, their journey is intercepted by the British Army. The subsequent scenes are nerve-racking and intense — one scene in a tunnel involving rats running from the infected is unbearably nail-biting.

Unlike the majority of Romero’s oeuvre or other zombie-related media, Jim and Selena are in constant transit — they don’t wait in a single location for zombies to eventually overwhelm and devour them. Jim and Selena are smart enough to not remain in the same space for long. They do the most logical thing: survive and run — a rare occurrence in many horror movies.

'28 Days Later' Subverts Every Zombie Trope

Image via 20th Century Studios

In 28 Days Later, the Infected are people who’ve succumbed to a manufactured virus that induces pure homicidal rage — they don’t eat people, aren’t dead, and run exceptionally fast. They can do a great deal of damage in a short span of time, and if even one locates your whereabouts, more will follow. The creators turned conventions established decades earlier on their heads and subverted the zombie trope in unexpected ways. The primary difference in 28 Days Later is how fast Boyle has made his monsters, making zombies a threat again and therefore, much more terrifying. Though technically, it was the beloved satirical zombie movie Return of the Living Dead that is responsible for introducing the running ghoul to audiences during the 80s, that movie was largely played for laughs and had a comedic element. There is never a time over the course of 28 Days Later's runtime when we don't take the film seriously, with its scenes of the infected heading in Jim or Selena's direction, screaming and rage-filled, inducing nothing but terror.

The zombie genre enjoyed a surge in popularity following the release of 28 Days Later, with Rec, Dawn of the Dead, Planet Terror, and sequel 28 Weeks Later all featuring variations of the running zombie. Romero would return to the universe he created with a direct sequel Land of the Dead, a found-footage prequel, Diary of the Dead, and Survival of the Dead. In comparison to 28 Days Later, these zombies were too slow, felt neutered, and just didn't provide the shocks and scares needed for fans of the running zombie. This was, until Robert Kirkman cornered the market formerly occupied by Romero with The Walking Dead. The shambling, slow-moving dead were revived in the ratings hit.

'28 Days Later' Made a Zombie Outbreak Realistic

Image via 20th Century Studios

Interest in the undead had waned by the 1990s, and the genre had cannibalized itself. New (though not always successful) permutations of the zombie subgenre abounded during the early '90s. Moving away from the serious tone and political overtones of Romero's films, filmmakers embraced everything from historical epics (Army of Darkness) to Grand Guignol gore opera (Braindead), slapstick revisionism (Frankenhooker), and avant-garde romance (Cemetery Man). Combining a pandemic narrative with a post-apocalyptic scenario (when there was little to no demand for this type of film) with 28 Days Later was both a financial and creative risk for both Boyle and Garland. Forgoing the tongue-in-cheek nastiness of its relatively recent predecessors, 28 Days Later channeled the back-to-basics brutality of Romero's films (and to a lesser-extent Lucio Fulci) with some significant and, arguably, controversial differences. Boyle's movie moved away from the comedy and into much colder territory than what zombie fans had become accustomed to. 28 Days Later presented the outbreak as nihilistic and unpredictable, but realistic. What was happening on-screen could happen to any of us, our family or our friends, with a realism akin to Mike Leigh or Ken Loach.

The realism extends to the cinematography. The eerie, powerful camerawork (by Dod Mantle) captures London devastated by an epidemic and its subsequent violence with every frame feeling both claustrophobic and expansive. The decision to shoot on the digital format MiniDV (thus avoiding the great expense and the logistical nightmare of shooting on film in London) lends the movie a cinéma vérité visual flair and a heart-stopping immediacy. How can we forget the iconic imagery of Jim wandering a deserted London that launched a thousand memes at the beginning of COVID-19? (Coincidentally, Garland cited the alarmingly high number of real crises, such as Foot and Mouth Disease, for triggering his motivation to delve into the subject of infectious diseases and create a "What if?" scenario.)

With 28 Days Later, the creators introduced fearsome, running zombies, well-developed characters, and dread back into the subgenre. What made the horror film so terrifying is that it was grounded in reality. With 28 Days Later, ordinary people plunged into an Orwellian nightmare — only this time, with zombies.