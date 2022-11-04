Two decades have now gone by since Danny Boyle brought newfound intensity to the zombie horror genre with 28 Days Later. Similarly, fifteen years have passed since Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s underrated follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, ended with an emphatic cliffhanger depicting the infected entering Paris to wreak havoc on the European continent. This shocking ending strongly suggested that a third film was on the horizon, presumably a 28 Months Later. However, it's now leaning closer to twenty-eight years than twenty-eight months since that heavy-handed denouement, and fans have still not received the promised threequel. Despite producers, writer, and executives sporadically contemplating the project over the years, it perpetually remains in the uncertain stages of pre-development. Reasons behind this stagnation are varied, stemming from critical, creative, and corporate entities that cannot seem to properly mesh to finally make 28 Months Later a reality.

The history of 28 Month's Later's troubled development begins back in 2007, when 28 Weeks Later first hit theaters. While Danny Boyle directed 28 Days Later on a modest $8 million budget, its runaway success poised 28 Weeks Later to be a blockbuster sequel. Thus, the follow-up warranted greater investment, and was made for a loftier $15 million, put to use for larger set pieces, grander special effects, and an overall vaster narrative. Despite this budget increase, though, 28 Weeks Later failed to live up to financial expectations. It earned a fair $64 million at the box office, but given that the far thriftier 28 Days Later earned over $82 million worldwide, Weeks looked like a fiscal disappointment by comparison.

28 Weeks Later also fell behind its predecessor in critical success. For all of its flashier, big-budget additions, it told a less intimate story and lacked identifiable characters. While 28 Days Later subverted expectations to become a groundbreaking horror movie, 28 Weeks Later leaned towards mainstream action and spectacle. With Boyle in the executive producer's chair rather than the director's chair, 28 Weeks also lacked his distinct style, and most moviegoers seemed to agree that the end product was worse off as a result.

These unfavorable reactions to 28 Weeks Later likely played a role in 28 Months Later's initial lethargy. Had 28 Weeks matched 28 Days in quality and financial returns, the next film probably would have gotten started immediately. Instead, the franchise precariously wallowed around for several years, with Danny Boyle occasionally commenting on his potential interest in a third film, but never committing to anything. In 2013, he finally confessed to Wired.com that there was a less than fifty percent chance of the third film happening, conspicuously citing his disinterest in the zombie genre as a primary reason for not pursuing the project.

Meanwhile, Alex Garland—who wrote the script for 28 Days and worked with the development team on 28 Weeks—attributes the 28 Months delays to studio drama. As early as 2010, Garland told WorstPreviews.com that the people with the rights to the franchise were no longer interested in collaborating with each other on movies. This murky statement could have something to do with the fact that Fox Atomic—the short-lived 20th Century Fox subsidiary that released 28 Weeks in the United States—shut down in 2009. After Fox Atomic went under, all of its projects were dispersed to other divisions within Fox Studios. Even though 28 Months Later was not properly on that list, the fact that this reshuffle occurred just two years after 28 Weeks' release suggests that it could have stifled the threequel's progress.

However, Garland told IGN in 2015 that the project was once again in consideration, noting that he, Danny Boyle, and producer Andrew Macdonald had a working concept for 28 Months. He even hinted at the possibility of a 28 Years Later further down the road. More recently, in a 2019 interview with The Independent, Boyle himself confirmed that he and Garland were in creative conversations about the project, and that they had come up with a supposedly strong idea for it. Although not explicitly related, Boyle provided this 2019 update just a few months after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and thus gained the rights to the 28 Days franchise. While this merger could lead to further conflicts and delays for 28 Months, it could also lead to expedited progress, especially given Disney's tendency to quickly revive its newly purchased intellectual properties.

As of right now, the acquisition does not seem to have had much impact on the third film's development one way or another. Since the merger, no news has come from Disney or elsewhere regarding the franchise. In 2021, 28 Days star Cillian Murphy told CinePOP that he would be open to returning to the franchise if the opportunity presented itself. However, given that 28 Days and 28 Weeks had entirely different casts and focused on entirely different characters within the universe, it seems unlikely that Murphy would be brought back in a third installment even if it were underway. Thus, his comments probably carry little weight in the grand scheme of 28 Months' development.

Frustratingly, 28 Months Later can still be vaguely considered "in the works," just as it has been for the past fifteen years. Unless producers are working on something behind closed doors, there is probably no definitive plan or concept for the overdue movie. In a tragically ironic twist, though, now actually seems like the perfect time for the franchise to come back. Early-2000s nostalgia and legacy sequels have become prevalent in Hollywood, and the zombie horror genre is in much need of a cinematic resurgence. Other than a handful of gems such as Train To Busan and Zombieland: Double Tap, few zombie movies have impressed over the past decade, and The Walking Dead has all but exhausted the genre on the small screen. On top of all this, the world now endures the ongoings and aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the apocalyptic movie genre a bit closer to home for most audiences. From Night Of The Living Dead to Get Out, horror movies have long used their tropes to reflect real world events, anxieties, and ideologies, and 28 Months Later would certainly feel timely in today's virus-fearing world.