Sony Pictures is getting ready to jump back into the zombie world with 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated third film in the 28 Days Later series and the start of a brand-new trilogy. The film won't be seen by the world until this summer, but Empire Magazine has provided a new look at one of its stars, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in a new image from the project. The image depicts Taylor-Johnson on the run from zombies, as the hero unsurprisingly dives right into the fray.

The image depicts a hoard of zombies chasing after Taylor-Johnson, who is carrying a bow-and-arrow alongside newcomer Edvin Ryding. Plot details for the new film are mostly hidden, however, it is known that the film will take place long after the last film in the franchise, 2007's 28 Weeks Later. "It’s been almost three decades since the Rage Virus escaped a medical research laboratory, and in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected," according to a synopsis of the film from Sony. "One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, they discover secrets, wonders, and horrors of the outside world."

The film will also star Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell. However, there appears to be a surprising omission from the cast list; Cillian Murphy, acclaimed for his role as bicycle courier turned zombie hunter Jim in 28 Days Later, was originally reported to be reprising his role in the new film, and a Murphy lookalike zombie even appeared in the film's trailer. However, producer Andrew Macdonald told Empire that Murphy is "not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line." However, Murphy is involved with the upcoming film as an executive producer.

The '28 Years Later' Trilogy is Almost Here

Image via Empire Magazine

28 Years Later will be the first in a new trilogy that is already deep in the works, with its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, already directed by Nia DaCosta and set for a January 2026 release. "This is very narratively ambitious," producer and writer Alex Garland, who also wrote the original film, told Empire. "You just don't get to do a story on this scale in this country,” Macdonald. "To do something in Britain that feels like it has [size], it's great."

28 Years Later was directed by Danny Boyle, who also helmed the franchise's first film. Garland is back to write all three of the films in the new trilogy. Garland is also producing alongside Boyle for Decibel Films, Macdonald for DNA Films, Bernie Bellew, and Peter Rice. The third film in the upcoming trilogy does not have yet a release window, but more information is likely on the horizon.

28 Years Later is in theaters on June 20, 2025. 28 Days Later is available to rent or buy now on VOD.

Watch on Amazon