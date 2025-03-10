The world of 28 Days Later is finally expanding, and Mayor of Kingstown star Emma Laird is among the newest faces joining the franchise. While at SXSW promoting Satisfaction, Laird sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss her role in 28 Years Later, revealing details about Danny Boyle’s unconventional filming approach and teasing the dramatic shift that will come with Nia DaCosta’s sequel, The Bone Temple.

Two decades after Boyle redefined the zombie genre with 28 Days Later, the director is once again experimenting with unconventional techniques. Laird opened up on the fascinating fact that Boyle opted to shoot 28 Years Later using iPhones—though not without some additional enhancements, and, according to the actress, the scale of the production still felt massive, despite the indie-style filmmaking.

"There was a whole tent. We’d be walking down to set, and there’s just a tent full of iPhones charging, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘We’re shooting this on iPhone.’ I’m like, ‘What? No, we’re not!’" she recalled, before adding that she felt Boyle was trying to think outside the box again, like he'd done on 28 Days Later originally. Boyle famously shot parts of 28 Days Later using low-quality digital cameras, which added to its raw, documentary-like feel, so his decision to film 28 Years Later on iPhones suggests he is once again aiming for a distinct, immersive aesthetic, albeit with a clear modern twist on that.

"Because you get to set, and it looks like the same kind of setup, but I think Danny was trying to do something like what he did with 28 Days Later. It was such an indie film, and now it’s not quite the indie film that one was, but trying to kind of have that same feel to it. He’s amazing."

Emma Laird's Character in '28 Years Later' Is "Not Likable"

While Laird remained tight-lipped about major plot details, she confirmed that her character will be introduced in 28 Years Later—but fans may not be rooting for her.

"I come in at the end of Danny’s film, so I didn’t get to work with him that much. You’re introduced to me. What I will say is I’m not a likable character, and it’s absolute insanity."

Though her screen time in Boyle’s installment may be brief, Laird hinted that her presence in the franchise is far from over. "What Danny has set up for Nia DaCosta’s film, those two films couldn’t be more different in a way," she added. "Nia’s film is gonna be quite insane. I don’t even know how to describe it. Both are wonderfully unique and both very different."

DaCosta, known for Candyman and The Marvels, is taking over for the sequel, and based on Laird’s comments, it sounds like she’s bringing a wildly different energy to the franchise, which can't be a bad thing given how manic it is to begin with. Running zombies have always been fairly terrifying, let's be honest.

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20 later this year.