Sony Pictures is diving back into the world of zombies with 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated continuation of Danny Boyle's 2002 franchise 28 Days Later. And we now know who will be gracing the screen for the next installment of the apocalypse, as Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes have been tapped to star in the film, according to Deadline. The film will serve to ignite a new trilogy of films in the franchise, potentially setting up a brand new storyline for the A-list trio to get involved with.

Plot details for 28 Years Later remain unclear, as do the characters that Comer, Taylor-Johnson, or Fiennes will be portraying. The original film followed the story of Jim, a bicycle courier in London who goes into a coma following an accident. While he is in his coma, a contagious virus spreads that turns people into zombies and causes society to descend into chaos. Jim awakens 28 days after the outbreak and must learn to survive in a broken-down London. Jim was portrayed in the 2002 film by recent Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy. Murphy will executive produce 28 Years Later, and rumors have swirled that he will also star in the film. With this newly cast trio, it seems that he likely won't be starring, though there is still a chance he could grace the screen in some capacity.

Comer, Taylor-Johnson, and Fiennes will have Boyle directing them for 28 Years Later, with Alex Garland, who wrote the original film, returning to pen the screenplay for all three films of the new trilogy. Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew are producing the film. Nia DaCosta will direct the second film in the franchise.

Comer, Taylor-Johnson, and Fiennes Are Major Stars

28 Years Later will have major star power on-screen. Comer is best known for her starring role as the accent-doting assassin Villanelle on the BBC series Killing Eve, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress and a Primetime Emmy for Best Actress. She was also seen in the film Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds and starred in The Last Duel beside Adam Driver as a Medieval French knight. Comer recently starred in The End We Start From and is starring in Focus Features' The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler.

Taylor-Johnson entered the MCU as Wanda Maximoff's brother Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and has since had large roles in films such as Godzilla, Tenet, and Bullet Train. He will next be seen in The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. He is also jumping back into the world of superheroes, as he is set to portray the titular role in Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter this August. Fiennes is one of Hollywood's most recognizable names, and earned Academy Award nominations for Schindler's List and The English Patient. His most notable role is villainous dark wizard Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, and he stepped back into dark portrayals with a lead part in 2022's The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

There is currently no release date for 28 Years Later. The orignal movie is streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S.

