One of the most intriguing projects of 2025 just got an exciting new update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Erin Kellyman, known for playing Karlie Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and also portraying Inifred in The Green Knight, has officially joined the cast of 28 Years Later. Kellyman joins original 28 Days Later actor Cillian Murphy, who was recently confirmed to reprise his role as Jim in the sequel, as well as other cast members such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Jack O'Connell. Little is known at this time about the plot or character details at this time, but the follow-up to the 2002 film is currently slated to release in theaters on June 25, 2025.

Danny Boyle, who helmed the first film 28 Days Later, is back to direct the sequel, and original scribe Alex Garland will also write the script. 28 Years Later will reportedly be the first in a new trilogy for the franchise, with the second film to be directed by The Marvels and Candyman director Nia DaCosta. The writer/director combo of Boyle and Garland will also serve as producers alongside Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew. In addition to starring in the film, Murphy will also executive produce.

Where Else Have You Seen the Stars of '28 Years Later'?

28 Years Later has put together quite the ensemble for the long-awaited sequel, several of which have been in more than their fair share of hot projects recently. Murphy is fresh off the hottest year of his career, playing the lead role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and netting his first Oscar win for his performance in a film that went on to win seven Academy Awards out of 13 total nominations. Comer is also in the midst of a hot run, set to star in the upcoming gangster crime drama Bikeriders opposite Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. Fiennes is best known for his role in The Grand Budapest Hotel but recently appeared alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson can be seen in theaters currently with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy before appearing in Kraven the Hunter later this year. Kellyman also stared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as Disney's short-lived Willow series.

28 Years Later is expected in theaters on June 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out 28 Weeks Later starring Jeremy Renner streaming exclusively on Hulu.

