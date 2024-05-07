The Big Picture Jack O'Connell will star in 28 Years Later, joining Jodie Comer & more.

Jack O'Connell is riding a major wave in Hollywood. Hot off landing a juicy villain role in Ryan Coogler's upcoming project, O'Connell's next big move will be joining the cast of 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic 28 Days Later. He's not the only big name attached to the project — Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes are also set to star in what's shaping up to be a blockbuster trilogy under Sony's banner. Deadline reported the news first.

The legendary Danny Boyle is back in the director's chair, teaming up once again with screenwriter Alex Garland to bring us back to their nightmarish vision of a zombie apocalypse. The first film in this new trilogy is generating a lot of buzz, and while details are still under wraps, we can expect the same gripping tension and heart-pounding action that made the original a genre-defining hit.

After proving his mettle in various dramatic roles, O'Connell's character is tipped to start as a supporting presence in the first movie before taking on a more central role in the sequel. With Candyman's Nia DaCosta slated to direct the second installment and plans to shoot both films back-to-back, it's clear Sony is doubling down on making this revival a cinematic event.

Exploring the Legacy of the 28 Days Later Series

28 Days Later is often credited with redefining the zombie film genre by introducing the concept of fast-moving zombies. The film opens with a group of animal liberation activists breaking into a research facility to free chimpanzees infected with a virus known as "Rage." This virus rapidly spreads among humans, causing societal collapse. The story follows Jim, played by Cillian Murphy, who wakes up from a coma 28 days after the initial outbreak to find London desolate and dangerous. The film was praised for its atmosphere, performances, and innovative take on the zombie trope, becoming a critical and commercial success.

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, picks up six months after the events of the first film. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, it shows NATO and the U.S. Army declaring the infection under control and beginning the reconstruction of Britain. The story focuses on a family reunited but later torn apart by a carrier of the rage virus who unwittingly reignites the deadly infection. The sequel expanded on the original's themes, showing the government's attempts to control and contain the outbreak and the ensuing chaos. Like its predecessor, 28 Weeks Later was well-received for its intense narrative and action sequences, though it did not quite reach the iconic status of the first film.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Main Genre Horror Writers Alex Garland

