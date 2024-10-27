28 Days Later is easily one of the best zombie movies ever made, even if the monsters aren’t technically zombies, but rather infected with a rage virus. The haunting images of Cillian Murphy’s Jim walking around an abandoned London are etched into my memory, as someone who grew up near London seeing it deserted is one of those dark, unprecedented moments. Whilst a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, received mixed reviews and less attention, the newest installment currently in development, 28 Years Later, will have a tough challenge in topping some of the shocking twists seen in 28 Days Later, even if the film sets a far different proposition for the characters than the original.

‘28 Days Later’ Portrays Humans as the Real Danger

From the first interaction as Jim and his pseudo-family arrive at the potential safe haven, we see that humans are perhaps more dangerous than the Infected, a trope now seen regularly in the zombie genre in recent years. The shooting of Frank is a really effective action that immediately puts the audience in a conflicted mood about the soldiers. We understand Frank had to be killed, but it displays the human ability to also kill without hesitation, similar to the Infected. However, the scene where Major West (Christopher Eccleston) reveals the radio signal was a trap so that his men could be given women as sex slaves is definitely the darkest part of the movie, as it portrays the depraved humans as yet another threat facing Jim, Selena (Naomie Harris), Hannah (Megan Burns), and Frank (Brendan Gleeson). The tension only rises throughout Jim, Selena, and Hannah's stay, with crude banter that progressively veers into sexual harassment until Major West finally reveals his plan to Jim. The thing that is so disturbing about this scene is the banality of evil on display by Major West, who tries to rationalize his decision as being for the greater good of humanity’s future, even believing he can tempt Jim to his side. It paints the scene as something realistic rather than a Hollywood exaggeration, bringing chills to us all.

‘28 Years Later’ Puts Humanity in a Very Different Position Than the Original Film

Little has been revealed about 28 Years Later, aside from the news that Cillian Murphy will return alongside a star-studded cast and that it is the same creative team including Danny Boyle and Alex Garland. The narrative direction of Years Later is therefore hard to pin down, though from the ending of 28 Weeks Later it is safe to assume the Rage Virus spread across Europe with little done to successfully contain it. How the saga's third installment can top some of the shocks from the original is yet to be seen, but this will put humanity in a far different position to how they viewed each other in 28 Days Later, as a significant amount of time will have passed. Cillian Murphy's Jim will already have seen some of the darkest sides of humanity from Major West and most likely learning that Britain had been quarantined, as a soldier implied in Days Later and was then confirmed in Weeks Later.

‘28 Years Later’ Could Focus on the Macro Effects of the Rage Virus on Humanity

With the only certainty being the timeframe of how much time has passed, perhaps 28 Years Later could find the shocking kind of twists displayed in 28 Days Later by focusing on the rebuilding of society and how Major West’s ideas did not die with him, posing the question of what kind of morals this society will adhere to. Examining humanity on a macro level, rather than the microanalysis presented in the first film, could create some darker moments than even the haunting Major West twist provided. Despite this, it would be difficult to say if even such an event could induce the same chills that Major West made audiences feel in 28 Days Later's most disturbing scene.

