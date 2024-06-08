The zombie-horror sub-genre has been dominant over the last 25 years of film and television, with the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and The Walking Dead franchise all becoming household favorites. However, there is perhaps no greater example of the triumphs of this sub-genre than Danny Boyle's 2002 hit movie 28 Days Later. Managing to neatly balance gory thrills and social commentary, the film was so adored upon its release that even the great Stephen King bought 800 opening night tickets. By reshaping how audiences saw zombies, the film has cemented itself as not just one of the best zombie horrors, but one of the best horror movies of all time.

Ever since its debut, and despite a 2007 sequel that positively impressed, calls for a big-budget follow-up have been loud from a dedicated fanbase. Finally, in January 2024, it was officially announced that prayers had been answered and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later, was on its way. Ever since, casting information, filming schedules, and even an official release date has been confirmed, with Sony set to distribute the movie worldwide. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about 28 Years Later so far.

It has been officially confirmed that 28 Years Later will arrive on our screens on June 20, 2025. Already given the coveted summer blockbuster slot, it is clear that plenty of faith is being put into 28 Years Later, with the movie set to release alongside Pixar's Elio, a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, and a hotly-anticipated sequel to M3GAN in a month that already looks to be mouth-watering.

Where Can You Watch '28 Days Later'?

28 Years Later, just like its predecessor, will officially have a worldwide theatrical release. As far as streaming potential goes, although there is not yet any confirmation as to where the movie might end up, given Sony is distributing the feature, it is likely it will make its streaming debut on Netflix sometime after its release. The first sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Is There a Trailer for '28 Years Later'?

Given that principal photography on the production only began on May 7, it is likely we won't see any sort of teaser or trailer for quite some time. To find out as soon as a trailer and any other promotional material are released, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Who Stars in '28 Years Later'?

Despite having not long been announced, there have already been some eye-catching additions to the 28 Years Later cast. Back in April, the first trio of high-profile names were added to the project, fronted by the iconic Ralph Fiennes. Voldemort himself joins the production as no stranger to the horror genre, with his 2022 starring role in The Menu proving him to be a perfect fit for one of cinema's oldest styles. Joining Fiennes is one of the UK's best female actors, Jodie Comer. Known for the likes of Killing Eve and Free Guy, Comer's starring role in the devastating apocalyptic drama The End We Start From already gives her experience roaming a desolate and desperate world, something that will surely come in handy in 28 Years Later. Finally, former child star Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins the cast, with the actor best known for his work in the likes of Kick-Ass, Tenet, and, most recently, David Leitch's The Fall Guy. 28 Years Later isn't the only upcoming horror revival in Taylor-Johnson's schedule, with the actor set to also appear as Friedrich Harding in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.

Two more additions to the cast have later been made, first with the talented Jack O'Connell, star of Unbroken and Lady Chatterley's Lover. Finally, the one everyone had been waiting for was confirmed, when it was announced that Cillian Murphy would be reprising his role as Jim in the upcoming sequel. Fresh off the back of dominating awards season thanks to his starring role in Oppenheimer, Murphy's stock continues to rise with this just another notable string added to his impressive bow. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when any more casting announcements are made.

What Is '28 Years Later' About?

As yet, plot information regarding 28 Years Later is kept tightly under wraps. The first film saw Boyle bring to life a British landscape ravaged by a virus, something that feels now all too familiar, with a group of protagonists fighting against some of cinema's toughest zombies in the search for safety. As a reminder of what the original was about, here is a synopsis:

"A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the "Rage" virus from a medical research lab. When London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety."

Who Is Making '28 Years Later'?

Once again, director Boyle and writer Alex Garland, fresh off the back of the success of Civil War, will be teaming up to make 28 Years Later. Although they had some input in the first sequel, this marks the first time the pair have worked on the franchise wholeheartedly since the original. The movie is set to be shot by cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, with producers on the project including the likes of Bernard Bellew, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and even Murphy himself.

Are There Plans For Any More Sequels to '28 Days Later'?

Excitingly, Sony has confirmed that, not only are lovers of the original getting their long-awaited big-budget sequel, but it is set to be one of a trilogy of sequels. Details regarding the second and third films are few and far between, besides a mention that Candyman director Nia DaCosta is on board to helm the second.