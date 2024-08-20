The Big Picture 28 Years Later, the third film in the franchise, has wrapped production and is set for release on June 20, 2025.

Directed and written by key figures from the original film, the upcoming sequel will feature an all-British cast in the north of England.

Plans for more films are underway, with the first installment already finished and two more in production.

Since the second quarter of 2024, updates have been pouring in regarding the status of 28 Years Later, the upcoming sequel to 28 Days Later. The upcoming horror flick is part of an iconic franchise, with the upcoming installment its third offering to be directed by Danny Boyle. 28 Years Later will follow the franchise's previous entries in 28 Days Later, directed by Boyle, and 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The upcoming project will serve as an opportunity for some of the biggest names in the original film to return. Boyle as director, Alex Garland as screenwriter, and his longtime collaborator, producer Andrew Macdonald. Garland and Macdonald teamed up at the Edinburgh Film Festival to discuss their working relationship.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald noted that production had wrapped on 28 Years Later, and that there were plans for two more movies. All three films would be written by Garland and produced by Boyle. While 28 Years Later was yet to arrive in theaters, the wheels of progress are already in motion for the sequels. Macdonald's comments read:

“We’re making, hopefully, three more 28 films with the first one called 28 Years Later that Alex has written, and Danny has directed, and has finished shooting. Then we’re just about to start, tomorrow morning, actually, part two. And then we hope there’s going to be a third part and it’s a trilogy.”

He goes on to add that the upcoming films will be a British sci-fi trilogy with an all-British cast set in the north of England, specifically Northumberland and Yorkshire.

The original 2002 horror marked a milestone of sorts in the horror genre as it shifted the focus on how we viewed zombies, replacing stumbling-paced flesh eaters with fast-paced ones. Directed by Boyle and written by Garland, the film holds a respectable rating of 87% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. For his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer last year, actor Cillian Murphy earned himself his first Best Actor win at the Academy Awards. Murphy starred in the 2002 original as Jim, and is set to reprise his role in the upcoming film. 2002's 28 Years Later follows Jim (Murphy), a London bike courier who wakes up from a coma to find his city deserted and devastated. Soon enough, he discovers that the accidental release of a virus had birthed an outbreak which had turned most of the city into vicious zombies.

Who is Working on '28 Years Later'?

28 Years Later has wrapped production and now the film is aiming for a summer release next year. All variants remaining stable, the film will hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Besides Murphy, the film will boast an impressive cast that includes the likes of Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, and Ralph Fiennes. Not much is known of the film's plot, but with the film's production handled in Newcastle, and Comer adopting a Geordie accent for her role, Newcastle seems like the location for this horror flick. 28 Years Later will have Boyle and Garland directing as well as producing, alongside Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew.

28 Years Later is expected in theaters on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. 28 Days Later is available now to rent or buy on Prime Video.

