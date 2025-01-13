28 Years Later has already been dubbed one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, and promotion for the film is ramping up now less than six months ahead of release in the form of new images and interviews from the cast and crew revealing more details about the film. The latest example of the former comes from Empire Magazine, which has a new look at Jodie Comer in the film alongside Ralph Fiennes. Comer has been tapped to play Isla, while Fiennes will play Dr. Kelson, and the image shows Isla standing in a first with Dr. Kelson following close behind her with a candle/fire of some sort. The image captures the same harrowing nature of the film that was seen in the first trailer and that’s also glaringly present in the original, 28 Days Later.

One of the biggest dousings of cold water in the last few weeks came when it was revealed that Cillian Murphy would not reprise his role as Jim in 28 Years Later, which came as a shock after it had previously been confirmed that he would play some role in the film. Murphy remains involved as a producer on 28 Years Later, and his presence in a future film has not been ruled out, but his absence certainly turned down the excitement level a notch or two for many people looking forward to the film. Nonetheless, thanks to a strong cast led by the aforementioned Fiennes and Comer, along with the addition of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, and Erin Kellyman, there’s plenty of star power to be intrigued by in 28 Years Later.

Will There Be Another ‘28 Years Later’ Movie?

Image via Empire Magazine

It has already been confirmed that the new 28 Years Later movie will be the first in a new trilogy, and while details about the third and final film in the new saga remain under wraps, it has been revealed that the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, will be released less than one year later on January 16, 2026. Alex Garland is returning to write the script for The Bone Temple, but The Marvels director Nia DaCosta will take over directorial duties from Danny Boyle, who will stay on board as a producer and consultant.

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20 later this year. Check out the new image from the film above and rent or purchase 28 Days Later on Prime Video in the meantime.

