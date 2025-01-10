28 Years Later has been dubbed one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, but the recent development that Cillian Murphy would not star in the legacy sequel has certainly poured some cold water on the excitement for the film. Nonetheless, we’re less than six months away from 28 Years Later hitting theaters around the globe, and marketing for the film is picking up, this time in the form of a new image from Empire Magazine of Ralph Fiennes, who plays Dr. Kelson in the film. Along with the new image from Empire also comes an interview with director Danny Boyle, who revealed that while Dr. Kelson will appear in 28 Years Later, his role will be much bigger in the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple from Nia DaCosta.

The new image shows Fiennes’ Dr. Kelson covered in dried blood, but it’s unclear if it's the blood of the undead or other survivors. Speaking of the other survivors, 28 Years Later has assembled a stellar ensemble for the next chapter in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s story, led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who recently appeared in Kraven the Hunter, Nosferatu, and The Fall Guy. Starring alongside ATJ and Fiennes in 28 Years Later is Jodie Comer, who is best known for her role alongside Adam Driver and Matt Damon in The Last Duel, but recently starred alongside Tom Hardy and Austin Butler in The Bikeriders. Other members of the 28 Years Later cast include Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, Chi Lewis-Parry, Alfie Williams, Joe Blakemore, Kim Allan, and Angus Neill.

Is Cillian Murphy Involved in ‘28 Years Later’ at All?

Image via Empire Magazine

While it has been confirmed that Cillian Murphy will not reprise his role as Jim in 28 Years Later, he remains involved in the film in a producing capacity. However, producer Andrew Macdonald also told Empire that he and the team remain hopeful that there will be more Jim down the line, whether it’s in Nia DaCosta’s sequel or the untitled threequel. It was certainly a blow to learn Jim won’t be in 28 Years Later at all, especially considering he is one of Murphy’s most famous roles to this day, but fans shouldn’t give up hope for his return in a future 28 Years Later movie.

28 Years Later premiered in theaters on June 20. Check out the new image for the film above and rent or purchase 28 Days Later on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO