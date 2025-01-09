Cillian Murphy, fans we have good and bad news today. While we were all expecting Murphy to reunite with his long-time collaborator Danny Boyle in 28 Years Later which marks the third entry in 28 Days Later series, it appears that the actor won't be returning until further into the new trilogy. However, fans have seen a trailer for the post-apocalyptic film, and it’s (almost) everything one could ask for. As the June release of the movie nears, more details about the project are coming out.

Empire Magazine has unveiled two new covers that feature an upclose look at the Infected from the movie. The first cover seems to be the shot from the trailer, in which the audience confused the infected with Murphy’s character. In contrast, another cover takes a more artistic style and features the infected in a red and black silhouette with skulls and flowers around it. While the new images do not give away much, the character design seems quite brilliant.

What Is ‘28 Years Later’ About?

Continuing with the story of the original movies, set in a post-apocalyptic England, ravaged by a zombie outbreak that leaves the undead in a venomous state of frenzy. The new feature is set three decades after the rage virus escaped and follows a survivor who decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland. He soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected but other survivors as well. While most details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, Ralph Fiennes previously revealed:

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding as E. Sundqvist. Boyle directs from a screenplay by Alex Garland. The movie was reportedly shot back-to-back with a fourth installment, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, and directed by Nia DaCosta.

28 Years Later is set for a June 20 release, stay tuned to Collider for more updates.