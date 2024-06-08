The zombie-horror sub-genre has been dominant over the last 25 years of film and television, with the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and The Walking Dead franchise all becoming household favorites. However, there is perhaps no greater example of the triumphs of this sub-genre than Danny Boyle's 2002 hit movie 28 Days Later - even if the fiends aren't technically zombies. Managing to neatly balance gory thrills and social commentary, the film was so adored upon its release that even the great Stephen King bought 800 opening night tickets. By reshaping how audiences saw zombies, the film has cemented itself as not just one of the best zombie horrors, but one of the best horror movies of all time.

Ever since its debut, and despite a 2007 sequel that positively impressed, calls for a big-budget follow-up have been loud from a dedicated fanbase. Finally, in January 2024, it was officially announced that prayers had been answered and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later, was on its way. Ever since, casting information, filming schedules, and even an official release date has been confirmed, with Sony set to distribute the movie worldwide. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about 28 Years Later so far.

Image via Sony Pictures

It has been officially confirmed that 28 Years Later will arrive on our screens on June 20, 2025. Already given the coveted summer blockbuster slot, it is clear that plenty of faith is being put into 28 Years Later, with the movie set to release alongside Pixar's Elio, a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, and a hotly-anticipated sequel to M3GAN in a month that already looks to be mouth-watering.

6 Where Can You Watch '28 Years Later'?

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

28 Years Later, just like its predecessor, will officially have a worldwide theatrical release. As far as streaming potential goes, although there is not yet any confirmation as to where the movie might end up, given Sony is distributing the feature, it is likely it will make its streaming debut on Netflix sometime after its release.

5 Is There a Trailer for '28 Years Later'?

Yes! The official trailer for 28 Years Later was released on Tuesday, December 10, and is available to be watched above. This trailer, oozing with a creepy, grounded atmosphere, perfectly sets up the chaos to come. With the undead seemingly evolved, a group of long-time survivors are thrust back into the belly of the beast with nothing but hope and prayer to save them. The trailer also gives fans their first taste of how the film was shot, with star Ralph Fiennes telling Collider that the entire movie has been shot on an iPhone.