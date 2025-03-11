This just in — the first promo teaser for the upcoming zombie apocalypse film 28 Years Later is out! The highly anticipated horror flick is the third installment in the 28 Days Later film franchise, created by Alex Garland. Directed by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), 28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), and Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter) in lead roles.

The eerie teaser for the film features a voiceover reciting lines from Rudyard Kipling’s 1903 poem, “Boots,” which was originally written from the perspective of British soldiers serving in World War II. Before fading to black, the chilling tagline flashes on the screen and reads: “In 28 days, it began. In 28 weeks, it spread. In 28 years, it evolved.” The tagline hints at the virus from the first film having undergone a horrifying transformation, with the infected becoming more dangerous than ever.

Cilian Murphy, who starred in the original 28 Days Later (2002) as Jim, returns to the franchise with 28 Years Later as an executive producer. According to the official synopsis released by Sony Pictures, the third film is set 30 years after the initial outbreak and follows a group of survivors living on a secluded island. But soon enough, one of them “discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.” The film was shot consecutively with its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is also produced by Garland and Boyle with Nia DaCosta as the director.

Cilian Murphy Will Not Appear in ‘28 Days Later’

While the Oppenheimer star still wants to be involved in the horror franchise, he doesn’t want to take up any screentime! In an interview with Empire, 28 Years Later producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed that Jim is not making an appearance in the upcoming film. However, Macdonald hinted that while Murphy doesn’t have an acting role in 28 Years Later, he hopes Jim can make a comeback “somewhere along the line.”

Macdonald debunked the rumors about Murphy returning as a zombie in the film, which were fueled after fans believed that they had spotted the actor in the official trailer. The producer joked that his girlfriend was convinced people would think that particular zombie was Murphy, but he ignored her concern. However, Macdonald clarified that the actor is still involved with the franchise as an executive producer and expressed wanting to work with him as the 28 Years Later trilogy continues.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor-Johnson, who plays the role of a scavenger named Jamie in 28 Years Later, also talked about the speculation surrounding Murphy’s cameo. The actor chose to play coy about the situation and apologized to the fans for not being able to reveal any details. “I do know the answers to everything,” he teased.

28 Years Later hits theatres across the U.S. and the UK on June 20, 2025. Its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Source: X, Sony Pictures, Empire, Entertainment Weekly