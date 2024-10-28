Acclaimed Oscar-nominee Ralph Fiennes gave new details about the story of 28 Years Later in a recent interview. The franchise is continuing after nearly 20 years, after 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later came out in 2002 and 2007, respectively. The new film sees the return of Danny Boyle, the director of the original film, as well as actor Cillian Murphy, who is now an Oscar-winner for his performance in last year's Oppenheimer.

Fiennes is currently promoting his new film Conclave, which tells the story of a conspiracy within the Catholic Church surrounding the selection of a new Pope. Details on the plot of 28 Years Later have been scarce, but during an interview with IndieWire, Fiennes shed light on the film's premise, sharing:

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.

'28 Years Later' Will Be a Trilogy

Close

Fiennes also stated in the interview that out of the films in the planned trilogy 28 Years Later, "...two have been shot." Interestingly, filming the movies involved the use of iPhone cameras, reports of which Fiennes confirmed in Collider's own recent interview with the actor. When asked about the use of iPhones, he told Collider's Steve Weintraub, "Yeah, the iPhone attached on the back of huge lenses!" Shooting for 28 Years Later was completed over the summer, and it sounds like this included two of the three planned films.

Alongside Fiennes and Murphy, the cast of 28 Years Later includes several other impressive names, like Jodie Comer, who was visible in set photos taken earlier this year. The film also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Erin Kellyman. There were also reports earlier this year that Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels and Candyman was in talks to be involved in the 28 Years Later trilogy.

The first of the films is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on the film.