The Big Picture 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic zombie franchise, will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Cillian Murphy, star of the original film, is on board as an executive producer and is interested in reprising his role as Jim.

Director Danny Boyle returns to ensure that the new installment stays true to the intense and gritty atmosphere fans love.

The wait is finally over for fans of Danny Boyle’s iconic zombie franchise as Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, will hit theaters on June 20, 2025. The announcement sets the stage for a thrilling continuation of the franchise that redefined the zombie horror genre two decades ago. While plot details are still under wraps, the film is expected to reignite the terrifying chaos of a zombie-ravaged world.

The original film, 28 Days Later, starred recent Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma 28 days after a virus outbreak turns people into zombies and plunges society into chaos. Although Murphy did not appear in the sequel, 28 Weeks Later, he is on board as an executive producer for the new film and has expressed interest in reprising his role as Jim. Adding to the excitement, the star-studded cast for 28 Years Later includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. The roles the trio will play remain a mystery for now, but their involvement is a sign that the story cooked up by Boyle and Alex Garland is a pretty captivating one. The trio's addition to the cast hints at a potentially new direction for the franchise, bringing their A-list talent to the post-apocalyptic setting.

Boyle returns to direct 28 Years Later, which should ensure that the new installment stays true to the intense and gritty atmosphere that fans loved all those years ago. Boyle, along with screenwriter Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew, will produce the film. Meanwhile, Nia DaCosta, known for her work on The Marvels and Candyman, looks set to direct the second film in the series.

What is '28 Days Later' About?

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

28 Days Later redefined the zombie genre by introducing fast-moving zombies, beginning with activists releasing infected chimpanzees which leads to a viral outbreak and societal collapse, and the story follows Jim, who wakes from a coma 28 days later to find a desolate London; the film was praised for its atmosphere and innovative take on zombies, becoming a critical and commercial success. The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, set six months after the original, follows NATO and the U.S. Army's attempts to control the infection and rebuild Britain, focusing on a family whose reunion is shattered when the virus resurfaces, and though it was well-received for its intense narrative, it didn’t reach the iconic status of the first film.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on 28 Years Later. 28 Days Later is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Writers Alex Garland

