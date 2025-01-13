We are all set, as is Sony Pictures, as we jump back into the zombie world with 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated third film in the 28 Days Later series. The upcoming sequel, which will arrive in theaters in June this year, will mark the start of a brand-new trilogy. Viewed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, 28 Years Later, will see the return of Ralph Fiennes, who plays Dr. Kelson in the film. While Dr. Ketson will get to express himself in the upcoming film. His role is set to expand as the trilogy progresses.

Fiennes' role will loom large when the film premieres, but speaking with Empire Magazine in a recent interview alongside filmmaker and director Danny Boyle. The pair revealed that Dr. Kelson's role only gets bigger in the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The sequel, which is directed by Nia DaCosta, is set to arrive in 2026. “He’s a survivor, and the way he survived is very interesting,” Fiennes said of his character to Empire. “He’s quite out there in his views on the world. I think audiences will assume something about him and then see where it goes.” Boyle goes on to add regarding the 2026 sequel and Dr. Kelson:

“He strides forward into the second film in an enormous way, where the question of what he’s after and what he wants to do gets fully resolved.”

We Are Going a Different Way in New '28 Years Later' Trilogy

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The upcoming film will continue the story of the original movies, set in post-apocalyptic England. The island nation is ravaged by a zombie outbreak that leaves the undead in a venomous state of frenzy. The film is set three decades after the rage virus escaped and follows a survivor who opts to take a trip into the dark parts of the land. His journey finds him discovering a new mutation capable of infecting both survivors and the infected as well. The upcoming feature has been described as taking "a wholly different approach,” Boyle said previously. “It was about what that 28 years gives you.”

Much of the excitement around the upcoming 28 Years Later film centered around the expectation among fans that Cillian Murphy would reprise his role as Jim. While the Peaky Blinders star will be involved in the film in a producing capacity, producer Andrew Macdonald has previously confirmed that the actor will not make an on-screen appearance, saying, “On this, we wanted him to be involved, and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.” Besides Fiennes, the upcoming feature boasts an ensemble that is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Others include Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, Chi Lewis-Parry, Alfie Williams, Joe Blakemore, Kim Allan, and Angus Neill.

28 Years Later is in theaters on June 20, 2025. 28 Days Later is available to rent or buy now on VOD.

