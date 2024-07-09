The Big Picture Jodie Comer features in new set images from 28 Years Later, the sequel to 28 Days Later.

The original 28 Days Later, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Cillian Murphy, inspired The Walking Dead.

28 Years Later is set to release on June 20, 2025, with Murphy reprising his role as Jim.

In a post shared by Film Updates on X (formerly Twitter), Jodie Comer can be seen running from zombies in set pictures from the upcoming 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Years Later. Perhaps even more interesting is the sight of Evin Ryding, star of Young Royals, who has yet to be officially cast in the film. The pictures look to all but confirm his involvement, which adds another rising star to an eye-catching cast list that contains some of modern acting's best. Also confirmed to appear in the film are the likes of former child star turned Hollywood leading man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, British talent Jack O'Connell, and Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes.

The original zombie flick, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, changed the landscape of the flesh-hungry horror sub-genre forever. Gone were the old-fashioned bumbling zombies of the George A. Romero era and in were the fast-paced, breathless new breed fronted by 28 Days Later. The zombies were so fear-inducing that they would go on to inspire the likes of The Walking Dead, bringing one of horror's best monsters and updating them for a quick-moving modern audience.

'28 Years Later' Will See Cillian Murphy Reprise One of His Best-Ever Roles

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

It isn't just new names assigned to the impressive cast list for 28 Years Later, as it has also been announced that Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Jim from the original outing. In a turn that put plenty of attention on the young star, Murphy can thank 28 Days Later for helping kickstart his career which has seen a recent couple of years take him to the very top of the industry. With his Academy Award for Best Actor tucked into his back pocket thanks to a starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy will be joining back up with Boyle and Garland to once again battle bloodthirsty zombies and help make thought-provoking socio-political statements.

28 Years Later is currently filming in Newcastle, England, with the release date scheduled for June 20, 2025. This adds the sequel to an already intriguing summer of 2025, with a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon among others already announced. With it now some 22 years since the release of the original, the die-hard fanbase of 28 Days Later are sure to be counting down the days to the next installment's release.

Set pictures from 28 Years Later show Jodie Comer running from zombies and seem to confirm the involvement of Evin Ryding. You can watch the original 28 Days Later on Prime Video right now, and check out the set images on X.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Main Genre Horror Writers Alex Garland Tagline Your days are numbered... Website http://www.28dayslaterthemovie.com/ Expand

