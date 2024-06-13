The Big Picture Jodie Comer is adding the Geordie accent to her repertoire for the upcoming 28 Years Later sequel filmed in Newcastle.

The original stars Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson alongside Jodie Comer, bringing back Cillian Murphy in a star-studded cast.

June 20, 2025, release date for 28 Years Later is set, promising to be a summer blockbuster to watch, alongside other big releases.

In her interview with Elle, Jodie Comer has officially announced the shooting location for the upcoming long-awaited sequel to 28 Days Later, 28 Years Later. In doing so, she admitted to having to learn a new accent, something that should come as no challenge for the woman of a million voices. By mentioning that she was adding the Geordie accent to her repertoire, Comer confirmed that shooting on 28 Years Later was taking place in Newcastle, a change from the majority shooting location for the original, London. As cited in Elle, "This afternoon, she’ll head to Newcastle to begin rehearsals for her latest role in the film 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s third instalment in his zombie-horror trilogy, alongside Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The part means she’ll get to add another accent to her repertoire: Geordie."

To prepare for her accent, Comer notes that she "has been watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor with her dialect coach to prepare", with the former Girls Aloud singer and worldwide pop sensation one of the city of Newcastle's most famous exports. Speaking about how excited she is to work on 28 Years Later, and about the pressures that come with being part of such a beloved franchise, Comer said, "I’m excited to get the first day done,’ she says. ‘Danny just seems like such a confident, intuitive and intelligent director. The original was so loved, so I’m trying not to think of that too hard. I’m not putting too much expectation on myself."

'28 Years Later' Will Bring Back Its Most Iconic Character

Close

Cillian Murphy's recent run of projects has been nothing short of remarkable, with his Academy Award-winning turn in Oppenheimer followed up by the announcement of his reprisal of Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders Movie, and of Jim, the character that brought his name to the world. In the original, Jim is the man who awakes to find London desolate and soon finds himself fighting for survival against a brand-new style of zombie that frightened moviegoers who were used to the much slower kind popularized by George A. Romero. He then goes on a journey of philosophical and physical self-discovery alongside several other survivors, with the true horrors of this post-apocalyptic landscape yet to come - or were they always there?

The confirmation of Murphy's inclusion in the 28 Years Later ensemble was the cherry on the cake of an already stacked cast, which also includes the likes of Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Lord Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes. There are still plenty of casting announcements yet to be made, with the hotly-anticipated sequel set for a June 20, 2025, release date. This makes it one of the most eye-catching additions to an already impressive summer 2025 line-up, including a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

Jodie Comer is training to perfect the Geordie accent, with 28 Years Later officially filming in Newcastle. You can watch the original 28 Days Later on Prime right now.

28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary. Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Main Genre Horror Writers Alex Garland Tagline Your days are numbered... Website http://www.28dayslaterthemovie.com/ Expand

Watch on Prime