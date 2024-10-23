Danny Boyle hasn't been afraid to eschew conventions in filmmaking. His genre-defining zombie apocalypse classic 28 Days Later not only revolutionized the living dead as fast-moving creatures capable of wreaking havoc on society but also marked one of the first occasions where Canon XL-1 digital video cameras were employed while filming on-location. Continuing the franchise 23 years after the original with Alex Garland, the much-anticipated 28 Years Later wrapped production over the summer and similarly used unconventional methods for shooting.

Reports came out after filming that the crew used the iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of traditional cameras. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for Conclave, one of the sequel's stars, Ralph Fiennes, was able to confirm the future blockbuster is using Apple technology.

When asked about how the film was shot with smartphones, Fiennes laughed and said "Yeah, the iPhone attached on the back of huge lenses!" Shots from the set earlier this year teased the unusual setup, showing a lack of a traditional modular system or camera body attached to long lenses. Instead, all that was visible was a protective cage that held the phone in the rig while Boyle and company shot. It's worth noting that the iPhone was just one tool in their arsenal, and it was heavily modified with attachments, but it's a unique choice for a film that boasts a budget of around $75 million.

iPhones have previously been employed on smaller arthouse projects, like Steven Soderbergh's Unsane and Sean Baker's Tangerine. 28 Days Later, however, will be easily the biggest production to this point to utilize them, an almost full-circle moment for the crew after they made the XL-1 camcorders work for the original.

The sequel brings back much of the team that helped make 28 Days Later, with Boyle and Garland joined by returning cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle. An Oscar winner for Best Cinematography on Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, Mantle was instrumental in implementing the iPhones in 28 Years Later likely to show the distance in time between the new film and its predecessor. The use of camcorders created a rougher texture that emphasizes the bleak world of 28 Days Later, while the new method will offer its own unique flair when it hits screens next year. It's at least a show of the team's willingness to experiment and make the sequel something connected but different from the two films before it.

Who Else Is Involved in '28 Years Later'?

Close

28 Years Later will be the third installment in the franchise, following the 2007 Jeremy Renner-led follow-up 28 Weeks Later. It's also set to kick off a new trilogy written entirely by Garland that will see Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta take up directing duties for the middle feature. Fiennes will be one of three new leads heading into the first film, joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer. Not to be left out, Cillian Murphy's Jim will also return for the first time since the hopeful ending of the 2002 film, though he's grown significantly from the courier who awoke to a cataclysmic virus outbreak. Also confirmed to star are Erin Kellyman and Jack O'Connell. Character and plot details are being kept close to the vest, but we're likely to learn more as the film's release approaches.

28 Years Later is slated to arrive on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the film as it comes out. In the meantime, tickets are now on sale for Conclave ahead of its release in theaters this Friday, October 25. Look for more from our interview with Fiennes soon.

Get Tickets