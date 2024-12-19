It’s been just over a week since the first trailer for 28 Years Later sent the world into a frenzy, particularly with the speculation about a zombified Cillian Murphy rumor that was quickly debunked. Now the week before Christmas brings a wonderful gift to fans of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s apocalyptic franchise; the sequel to 28 Years Later, which will see Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta take the reigns, has been set for release on January 16, 2026, less than a year after 28 Years Later, which is slated to premiere on June 20, 2025. The sequel to 28 years later has been titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and it will likely see the majority of 28 Years Later’s cast return, as both films were shot back-to-back.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play one of the lead roles in 28 Years Later, and he’s flanked by Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, who both feature in the haunting first trailer for the film. While Murphy’s zombie rumor was quickly dispelled, he is still confirmed to play a role in the film, but he did not appear in the trailer. It’s unclear if it will be a leading role being kept under wraps, or a supporting/cameo role. Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding will also star in 28 Years Later. O’Connell is best known for his work in Unbroken, the war epic that also stars Domhnall Gleeson, and Kellyman recently played one of the feature villains in a Marvel project, portraying Karli in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Is ‘28 Days Later’ Streaming Anywhere?

Surprisingly enough, 28 Days Later is not on streaming at this point in time. However, Sony announced this week that the film would finally return to digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ after being unable to watch digitally for more than two years. This news coincided well with the release of the first trailer and has certainly helped sales for the 2002 original jump through the roof. 28 Days Later is available to rent for only $3.99, or the film can be purchased for $14.99 on Prime Video.

The Bone Temple will be released on January 16, 2026, and 28 Years Later will drop on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and rent or purchase 28 Days Later on Prime Video.

