The 28 Years Later trailer is here, and with it, zombie aficionados finally have answers to a few biting questions. Three decades on, and the outbreak is still going strong; Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks absolutely exhausted as the new series lead, and Jim (Cillian Murphy) is now a creepy corpse. Well, it at least looks an awful lot like Murphy, but if it is him, what does that mean for his involvement in the movie?

What Happened to Jim?

Image via Searchlight

There's no denying that 28 Days Later played its part in kickstarting the '00s obsession with zombies, and although the sequel 28 Weeks Later, didn't quite have the same impact, both movies are still regarded as some of the greatest zombie flicks of the genre. 28 Days Later also became the driving vehicle behind Murphy's career success, with Murphy playing courier-come-survivor Jim in the franchise's first outing. Despite the movie's success and an overwhelmingly positive reception to Murphy's performance, 28 Weeks Later focused on a different group of outbreak survivors, meaning a screen explanation of what happened to Jim was never offered.

28 Days Later leaves Jim in an optimistic position. The movie ends with a potential rescue on the cards for the outbreak survivor and his companions, as RAF jets seemingly spot Jim outside an isolated cabin in the British countryside. While 28 Weeks Later omitted Murphy's character, a comic released in the run-up to the movie did offer an update on what became of Jim, hinting that the character received a grizzly death shortly after a successful rescue following the events of 28 Days Later.

The ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer Tips Audience Expectations on Their Head

During the lead-up to 28 Years Later, it seemed the third entry in the franchise would disregard the events of the comics, with Murphy confirming he would reprise his role in the movie earlier this year. To what extent Murphy would appear, though, has been a topic of much discussion, with many fans assuming that Murphy would appear as a lead in the movie. The recently released trailer, though, seems to confirm that Murphy may not appear in 28 Years Later very much at all. During one scene, an emaciated zombie who bears a striking resemblance to Murphy is seen sitting up in a field, seeming to confirm that Jim may not have made it very far following the events of 28 Days Later.

If this is indeed Jim, it's a bold move to offer such a massive reveal in the movie's trailer. The character is an icon of both zombie movies and British horror, so killing him off with such little fanfare would certainly come as a shock for viewers. Chances are there's more to it than meets the eye, but if this is the end of Cillian's 28 Days Later character, it shows that director Danny Boyle is pulling no punches in his zombie sequel. Boyle is a master of subverting expectations, and if this really is Murphy, it signals that no one is safe in 28 Years Later.

The ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer Offers More Questions Than Answers

Of course, there's always the chance that it isn't Jim (and it's just a zombie with equally fabulous cheekbones). If this is the case, the trailer hints that Murphy will likely take a backseat to let Taylor-Johnson become the new face of the franchise, with the latter taking up the lion's share of screen time in the trailer. That said, the trailer features several hints that a "Jimmy" will play a major part in the movie's storyline, with the name featuring in several ominous segments of the trailer. Whether this is related to Murphy's character is up for debate, but it's clearly been placed into the trailer to spark discussion among fans.

What is notably strange is the lack of Jodie Comer in the trailer. Comer is named alongside Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes on the recently released 28 Years Later poster, but her character appears the least in the trailer, with only a few seconds showing a desperate-looking Comer in action. While the trailer may offer more questions than answers, one thing it isn't short of is scares. Backed by a suffocating reading of Rudyard Kipling's "Boots," plenty of cult-like imagery, and some terrifying fast-paced zombie chase scenes, the 28 Years Later trailer looks on track to remind viewers why this is one of the best zombie franchises around, with or without Murphy.

28 Years Later is set to release on June 20, 2025 in the U.S.