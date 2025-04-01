This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Danny Boyle and Nia DaCosta reminded the audience at CinemaCon’s opening night that what is dead can never die with fresh looks at the upcoming films, 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. First, Boyle spoke to the crowd filling the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, cracking jokes about the years he’s spent in the post-apocalyptic world. “I still love blowing shit up,” the filmmaker said to the attendees, before offering a brand-new, never-before-seen trailer for the feature.

Here’s a description of what we saw:

“Our scene opens with a group of military troops searching a room with their headlamps on before they’re jumped by zombies. The infected are everywhere, except for an island filled with the living. However, they can travel to the mainland, which is where the action picks up. We see mountains of skulls, fields of yellow flowers, and hoards of infected while “Boots” plays in the background.”

While he’s hoping for a third installment to come from the hopeful trilogy, Boyle said they’d need to wait to see how things panned out for the first two in the series. Next, DaCosta came out to tease the follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Teasing a different experience, she said, “The script for the bone temple is very different.” Then, we caught a glimpse of Ralph Fiennes in the craziest role we’ve seen him in yet — smiling maniacally at the camera and fully embracing his bonkers character, with DaCosta saying, “You’ve seen Ralph Fiennes in a lot of different roles… but you’ve never seen him like this.”