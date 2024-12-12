So, about that 28 Years Later trailer. With its demented recital of Rudyard Kipling's 'Boots', scenes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding evading the zombie apocalypse and general unsettling nature of, well, the end times, one thing popped out to everyone else — Cillian Murphy totally appeared as a zombie, right?

Wrong. Despite fevered internet speculation, including from some of us, the zombie who rises from a lovely field of flowers is not the Academy Award winning Irishman, but rather, a model named Angus Neill, as reported by The Guardian. The newspaper reports that Danny Boyle spotted Neill having been struck by his distinctive features.

“Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience.”

Murphy first appeared in 28 Days Later as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes up having spent, oh, 28 days, in a coma following an accident. While he's having his happy nap, a contagious virus spreads that turns people into zombies and causes society to descend into unbridled madness.

'28 Years Later' Was Filmed on an iPhone

Danny Boyle returns to direct the movie having stepped back for the sequel, 28 Years Later, and it's been revealed that he decided to embrace new technology for the film. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for Conclave, one of the sequel's stars, Ralph Fiennes, described the process of shooting on an Apple iPhone.

Earlier this year, behind-the-scenes shots revealed an unconventional approach to filming, with no traditional modular system or camera body paired with long lenses in sight. Instead, a protective cage housed a smartphone within the rig as Boyle and his team worked. While the iPhone was just one part of their toolkit and was significantly modified with various attachments, it’s an unexpected choice for a film with a budget of approximately $75 million, but as most of us know, the videos on our phones look great.

28 Years Later has been slotted in for a June 20, 2025, release, while the movie was also shot at the same time as a follow-up, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, which has been directed by Nia DaCosta. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.