We've just had our first proper look at 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated movie which serves as a sequel to 28 Days Later, Danny Boyle’s genre-defining zombie thriller from 2002, and its 2007 follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Earlier this weekend, we got a tease of what was to come in a 13-second clip which was uploaded to social media. The sneak peek was packed with beeps of Morse code, and subliminal flashes of red skulls and biohazard warnings, as well as glimpses from the air of what appeared to be an island connected by a long bridge to land.

The trailer sees our cast members Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding doing their best to avoid the runners as they try their best to eat the living sh*t out of them. With Danny Boyle back behind the camera, it looks like this one is going to be a fast, frantic, furious and frenzied outing that will leave us all gasping for breath by the conclusion of the movie. The trailer is basically dialogue free and contains an ominous background recital of Rudyard Kipling's 'Boots' which is just horrific and chilling, while we see Taylor-Johnson, Fiennes and Comer in various states of distress.

What Is '28 Years Later' About?

The previous movies, also set in England, were similarly set in the wake of an apocalytic scenario, ravaged by a zombie outbreak that leaves the undead in a very fast, not very mindful or demure state of frenzy. In an interview with IndieWire, Fiennes managed to reveal some info on the new film's plot, and revealed that Boyle shot parts of it on an iPhone, which he later confirmed to Collider.

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

Set for a June 20, 2025, release, the movie was also shot at the same time as a fourth installment, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, and directed by Nia DaCosta. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.