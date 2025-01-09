Danny Boyle’s zombie feature 28 Days Later is one of its kind for not portraying the undead as we know them but by making them humans infected with viral rage. Written by Alex Garland the feature is loved for its creatures and depiction of the post-apocalyptical world and in time has become a cult classic. Decades later, Boyle and Garland are kickstarting another trilogy with the upcoming 28 Years Later which promises a batch of fresh faces including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer among others.

While most details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, a new report in Empire Magazine, reveals more details about the trilogy. While the ideas for a new movie were plenty, Garland eventually narrowed down to a version he wanted to make, “It was a wholly different approach,” Boyle tells. “It was about what that 28 years gives you.” While the original movie showcased the aftermath of the breakout, its sequel 28 Weeks Later took story forward by six months. However, the post-apocalyptical world can be very harsh in a span of 28 years.

“This is very narratively ambitious. Danny and I understood that,” Garland explains. “We tried to condense it, but its natural form felt like a trilogy.” Hence, the trilogy spawned out starting with the upcoming 28 Years Later which will be followed by 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple helmed by Nia DaCosta culminating in a third movie to be helmed by Boyle, which won’t go into production until audiences respond to the first film.

What’s ‘28 Years Later’ About?

28 Years Later will follow Jamie (Johnson), Isla (Comer), and their 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams), who are part of a community on Holy Island, aka Lindisfarne. Their safe haven is connected to the UK mainland by a causeway only briefly accessible when the tide recedes each day. “It’s a closed and necessarily very tight community,” Boyle elaborates.

“There are very strict defence laws, obviously, to survive that long in what is effectively an ongoing hostile environment. They’ve created a successful community, as they see it.”

Things will take a turn when young Spike sets out to take a trip beyond the safety of Lindisfarne which opens his eyes to the true state of the world. What becomes of this family and the country will make the crux of the trilogy as the story spans three movies. 28 Years Later debuts in theatres on June 20. You can check out the trailer above.