Fans of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe should prepare for a showdown because 3:10 to Yuma, the critically acclaimed Western thriller, is set to leave Netflix on January 1, 2025. Talk about throwing a horseshoe. Directed by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari), 3:10 to Yuma tells the story of rancher Dan Evans (Bale), who ends up roped into escorting the notorious outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) to a train that will take him to prison. On the journey, Dan faces more challenges than he could have ever imagined as Wade's gang tracks them, trying desperately to rescue their leader, all while Wade plays mind games with Dan to test his morality.

A remake of the 1957 film, 3:10 to Yuma was praised by both critics and audiences, landing at 89% and 86%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also features Logan Lerman as Evans’ eldest son, William; Ben Foster in a standout terrifying and psycho performance as Wade’s ruthless second-in-command, Charlie Prince; and Peter Fonda as gritty bounty hunter Byron McElroy. Supporting roles include Dallas Roberts as Grayson Butterfield, Alan Tudyk as nervous veterinarian Doc Potter, and Gretchen Mol as Alice Evans. The movie earned approximately $70 million worldwide at the box office, $53.6 million domestically and $16.4 million internationally, on an estimated production budget of $55 million.

What Have Christian Bale and Russell Crowe Made Lately?

Next year, Christian Bale will star in The Bride, a reimagining of The Bride of Frankenstein which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. He will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessie Buckley in the movie, which is set in 1930s Chicago. The Bride is set to open in theaters on September 26, 2025.

Russell Crowe is currently appearing as Nikolai Kravinoff, the formidable father of the titular character in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, which opened this week in theaters nationwide, although the reviews haven't been the kindest. Crowe also recently appeared in Sleeping Dogs as Roy Freeman, a retired homicide detective battling Alzheimer's disease. The story follows Freeman as he is drawn back into a decade-old murder case involving a renowned psychologist. Also, in 2025, Crowe is fully expected to reprise his role as Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's chief exorcist, in a sequel to his surprise hit, The Pope's Exorcist.

3:10 to Yuma will ride off into the Netflix streaming sunset on December 31, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and all your favorite Westerns.

