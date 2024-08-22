The Big Picture Don't miss the underrated western crime thriller 3:10 to Yuma, starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, streaming on Netflix in September.

The film boasts a talented cast including Alan Tudyk, Logan Lerman, and Dallas Roberts, with a solid score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get to know the creators behind 3:10 to Yuma, including writer Halsted Welles and director James Mangold, known for their impressive work.

One of the most underrated films of Christian Bale's career just got a massive streaming update. 3:10 to Yuma, the western crime thriller that stars Bale, Russell Crowe, and Ben Foster, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. The film is part of a major addition to the platform headlined by Sonic the Hedgehog, which will also begin streaming on Netflix at the start of September. In addition to Bale, Crowe, and Foster, 3:10 to Yuma also stars Alan Tudyk, Logan Lerman, and Dallas Roberts, and the film currently sits at a "certified fresh" score of 89% from critics and an 86% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

3:10 to Yuma is based on the short story by Elmore Leonard, and was written for the screen by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas. Welles also wrote the screenplay for the 1957 original film of the same name, and sadly passed away in 1990 at the age of 83, but is still credited for the script on the 2007 remake. Brandt is the creator of several Chicago-based procedurals such as Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med along with his 3:10 to Yuma co-writer Haas. 3:10 to Yuma was directed by James Mangold, whose most notable work was with Logan in 2017, but also directed The Wolverine, Ford v Ferrari, and even Harrison Ford's last outing as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What Are the ‘3:10 to Yuma’ Cast’s Most Famous Projects?

Christian Bale is best known for his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, but he also won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Fighter. He most recently starred in Pale Blue Eye, Amsterdam, and also Thor: Love and Thunder. As for Crowe, he'll always be known for his role in Gladiator, which won him an Oscar, but he received Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Insider (Al Pacino) and also A Beautiful Mind (Ed Harris). He also starred with Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder and even played Father Gabriel Amorth in The Pope's Exorcist.

3:10 to Yuma stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe and was written by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas and directed by James Mangold.