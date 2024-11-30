There's great news for fans of Westerns as one of the most iconic films of all time is coming to a free streaming service. The 1957 classic 3:10 to Yuma, the film that inspired the 2007 remake starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, is riding onto Tubi on December 1. The legendary Western is directed by Delmer Daves and based on Elmore Leonard’s short story and was a trendsetter for the genre, as it showed off a stunning story about morality, justice and survival in the Old West.

3:10 to Yuma tells the story of a struggling rancher, Dan Evans (Van Heflin), who agrees to hold and escort dangerous outlaw Ben Wade (Glenn Ford) to catch a train to Yuma prison in exchange for much-needed money. As the film progresses, it brilliantly builds tension between the pair as they lock horns in a psychological battle and have to navigate a treacherous journey full of threats from all angles. The brilliant storytelling and timeless themes of morally gray characters made it a huge hit with critics and audiences too.

The cast also includes Felicia Farr as Emmy, Wade’s love interest, and Leora Dana as Alice, Evans’ supportive wife. The supporting performances are rounded out by Richard Jaeckel as Wade’s loyal henchman and Robert Emhardt as the wealthy but morally conflicted Butterfield.

What Is the '3:10 to Yuma' Remake About?

In 2007, James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) directed a modern adaptation of 3:10 to Yuma, with Crowe and Bale in the lead roles. The remake earned acclaim for its character-driven story and updated action sequences while staying true to the moral dilemmas at the heart of the original. The connection between the two films makes the 1957 version essential viewing for fans of the 2007 remake and lovers of the Western genre alike, and features one of Bale's most intriguing and introverted performances as a quiet family man who gets taken along for a ride he has no desire to be any part of.

The film also features Logan Lerman as Evans’ son William, Ben Foster in a standout psychotic performance as Wade’s ruthless second-in-command Charlie Prince, and Peter Fonda as the gritty bounty hunter Byron McElroy. Supporting roles include Dallas Roberts as Grayson Butterfield, Alan Tudyk as the nervous veterinarian Doc Potter, and Gretchen Mol as Alice Evans.

3:10 to Yuma will arrive on Tubi on December 1.