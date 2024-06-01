The Big Picture Get ready for more seasons of Netflix's hit sci-fi show, 3 Body Problem, created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi drama, 3 Body Problem, will run for three seasons. According to Deadline, show creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo cleared the air concerning the show’s on Friday May 31, 2024, confirming that viewers can expect a further two series of the hit show. This decision mirrors the number of source books in author Liu Cixin’s trilogy, entitled ‘The Three-Body Problem’, ‘The Dark Forest’, and ‘Death’s End’.

From the creators of Game of Thrones, the first season of 3 Body Problem covers a span of 50 years. The show follows a young woman in China, whose choice to make contact with an alien planet has unexpected consequences for a group of present day scientists, forcing them to confront a new threat to humankind. Season One of 3 Body Problem was released on Netflix on March 21, 2024, and spent three weeks as Netflix’s most-watched series. The season received a Tomatometer score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘3 Body Problem’ Show Creators Clear the Air

Last month, confusion stirred among fans of the Sci-fi series, as streaming giant Netflix announced “all-new episodes” of 3 Body Problem, and assured fans that they would “get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.” This announcement’s vagueness triggered speculation surrounding whether Netflix were renewing the show for only one more season, or if the show’s creators had bigger plans for the complex story. Discussing his thoughts on the show’s upcoming second season last month, Weiss expressed, “The story gets really wild in the best possible way. With something that’s that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We’ve been putting our heads together to figure them out recently especially the past couple of months.”

This air of mystery and intrigue surrounding the future of the show was finally laid to rest, as Benioff, Weiss and Woo confirmed a second and third season of 3 Body Problem at a Television Academy panel at the Netflix FYSEE space. Speaking at the panel, show creator Weiss his excitement towards having the time to tell Cixin’s story properly, saying, “We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2. We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

Although there is currently not a release date for the next season for 3 Body Problem, it is currently slated to land on Netflix sometime in late 2025 at the very earliest. All episodes of 3 Body Problem Season One are available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Seasons 2 and 3.

