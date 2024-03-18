The Big Picture 3 Body Problem is a highly anticipated Netflix series with a second season in talks and a fan in former President Barack Obama.

Obama, offered a cameo, declined due to potential real alien invasion concerns, showing his admiration for the series.

Based on a novel by Liu Cixin, the show explores humanity's challenge in the face of extraterrestrial contact.

Your next favourite Netflix series, 3 Body Problem, hasn't even debuted yet but talks are underway to bring it back for a second season, and the show already has a fan in the shape of President Barack Obama. And according to executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the former POTUS was even offered a role in the series, although he was forced to decline, for entirely valid reasons. Speaking with USA Today, Benioff and Weiss — known for their work as showrunners on the hugely successful HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire into Game of Thrones — revealed exactly what Obama had said in response to the offer.

"(Obama) did sign a very funny note though, when we tried to get him for a cameo. It was to the effect of, 'In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.' He wants to keep his powder dry in case there's a real thing."

A noted admirer of the series, Obama told The New York Times in 2017 that he found the books a pleasant distraction from the everyday pressures and expectations that came as a result of running an entire country. "The scope of it was immense. So that was fun to read," Obama said. "Partly because my day-to-day problems with Congress seem fairly petty — not something to worry about. Aliens are about to invade!"

Although Obama won't be appearing in the series, it does star Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Liam Cunningham (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Saamer Usmani(Inventing Anna), Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft), Jovan Adepo (Fences), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Stacy Abalogun (Death on the Nile), Jason Forbes (Borg vs McEnroe), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Jess Hong (Brokenwood Mysteries), and newcomers Eve Lindley and Zine Tseng.

What is '3 Body Problem' About?

The series is based on The Three Body Problem, a science fiction novel by Chinese author Liu Cixin, first published in 2008 and the first book in the "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy. The novel is renowned for its complex and imaginative exploration of physics, cosmology, and the challenges humanity faces when confronted with a potential first contact scenario with extraterrestrial life.

The story begins during the Cultural Revolution in China, where a young astrophysicist, Ye Wenjie, after witnessing her father's death by a Red Guard mob, becomes disillusioned with humanity. She gets involved in a secret government project aimed at making contact with extraterrestrial civilizations. The project succeeds in sending a message into space, which is eventually received by the Trisolarans, inhabitants of a planet in a three-star system — hence the title "The Three-Body Problem," referring to the unpredictable gravitational forces in such a system.

Netflix premieres 3 Body Problem on March 21.