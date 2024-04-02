The Big Picture Talented storytellers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss faced challenges and criticism for their Game of Thrones series finale.

However, adaptations like 3 Body Problem show Benioff and Weiss' ability to create rich visuals.

House of the Dragon struggled with pacing issues, showing that it is not so easy adapting material even based on completed stories.

One of the inherent advantages of television compared to film is that a program can still retain its value despite fluctuating quality. There are very few shows without any bad episodes, as even some all-time classics have a few seasons or storylines that weren’t entirely successful. However, a disappointing series finale can certainly change the way that a show is appreciated. While television finales like How I Met Your Mother and Lost were divisive, nothing could anticipate the hate that would be generated towards Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for the controversial finale “The Iron Throne.” While the final season of Game of Thrones was an unmitigated disaster on virtually every level, the merits of 3 Body Problem and flaws of House of the Dragon reveal how talented Benioff and Weiss are as storytellers.

‘3 Body Problem’ Prove David Benioff and Dan Weiss Are Strong Storytellers

Although Game of Thrones certainly made some storytelling blunders in its early seasons, the final installment made several baffling decisions that suggested Benioff and Weiss did not truly understand the source material that George R.R. Martin had written. The last season saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) rejecting his heritage, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) relegated to the background, and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) lashing out in an unprompted spree of violence. While it was evident that Benioff and Weiss did not have the capacity to come up with a new ending outside of Martin’s story, adapting a complex series of novels with intricate worldbuilding is by no means an easy task. Given how many houses, elements of mythology, storylines, and locations Game of Thrones contained, simply condensing them into a fluid dramatic series is an achievement.

Although the world of Westeros that Martin created in Game of Thrones is certainly a rich one, Benioff and Weiss faced an even greater creative challenge in their adaptation of 3 Body Problem. The series is based on the Chinese hard science fiction novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, which served as the first installment in the “Remembrance of Earth's Past” series. The series adaptation of 3 Body Problem chronicles humanity’s interactions with a virtual reality game developed by an alien species preparing to enter Earth’s atmosphere. While these hard sci-fi concepts and heavy incorporation of math could have easily been very confusing, Benioff and Weiss created rich visuals that made the material more palatable.

An inherent risk with any source material as intricate as Game of Thrones or 3 Body Problem is that the worldbuilding could feel secondary to the characters. Although they received criticism for the way certain characters’ fates were resolved on Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss alongside Alexander Woo showed their talent for creating memorable protagonists in 3 Body Problem. While the original novel primarily focused on the scientist Wang Miao, his personality is diluted into several characters with the primary character being that of Auggie Salazar (Eiza González) in the series. This allowed Benioff and Weiss to flesh out different aspects of Wang’s personality, and create more emotional stakes by showing characters of different backgrounds.

‘House of the Dragon’ Struggled Without Benioff and Weiss

Although they were intrinsic to establishing the look and feel of Westeros in Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss were not involved creatively with House of the Dragon. Showrunner Ryan Condal worked with George R. R. Martin to develop an adaptation of his prequel novel Fire & Blood, which tracked the history of the Targaryen lineage in the centuries leading up to where Game of Thrones begins. While aesthetically House of the Dragon is just as impressive as Game of Thrones, its placement within the fictional timeline may make the series impenetrable for those experiencing the universe for the first time. While Game of Thrones could be appreciated by those who have never read the books, House of the Dragon required its viewers to have preexisting knowledge of Westeros’ history.

Although the series was plagued with some pacing issues at the end, Game of Thrones was able to span an epic period of time without devoting too much attention to the less interesting subplots. This should serve as evidence that Benioff and Weiss had a talent for storytelling. House of the Dragon suffered from major pacing issues due to its constant time jumps. The core cast was recycled twice within the first season to bring in new versions of the main characters. Although we don't know how Benioff and Weiss would have tackled this issue, it's clear that simply adapting a story from written material isn't easy, even if the Dance of the Dragons has a completed finale.

How Will ‘Game of Thrones’ Age?

Although the adaptation was not perfect, Game of Thrones took an extraordinary level of ambition on Benioff and Weiss’ part. Considering how many spinoff shows have been canceled or put in development hell, it’s impressive that Benioff and Weiss were able to keep Game of Thrones on schedule without any major setbacks. Even during the less well-received seasons, the series managed to evoke strong discussions and have a “water cooler” effect. Considering how popular 3 Body Problem has become within its initial window of release, it's evident that Benioff and Weiss have been able to penetrate the larger popular culture discourse.

Despite winning several Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series and becoming a huge success for HBO, Game of Thrones risks becoming underrated based on the reactions to the finale. While it did not reach a satisfying conclusion, the backlash should not in any way diminish the work that Benioff and Weiss did in the previous seven seasons. Now that they’ve managed to successfully adapt another acclaimed novel series with a passionate fanbase, it's time to give Benioff and Weiss our respect.

