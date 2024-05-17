The Big Picture 3 Body Problem impressed fans & critics with its adaptation of complex source material.

Netflix renewed the show for more episodes but called it a "final conclusion," when the show needs time to explore its themes and characters.

The series needs more seasons to properly delve into its scientific concepts and complete character arcs.

To say that 3 Body Problem was among 2023’s most anticipated new shows would be a significant understatement. The series was based upon the novel of the same name by acclaimed Chinese science fiction author Cixin Liu, and earned an impassioned fandom from both science enthusiasts and storytellers alike. The show also hailed from showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss in their first major genre project after Game of Thrones reached its controversial conclusion in 2019, as their Netflix series The Chair was a limited event program. Although the source material was considered quite dense and potentially unadaptable, 3 Body Problem managed to brilliantly adapt the novel, pleasing hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

The announcement that Netflix was producing more episodes of 3 Body Problem was not entirely surprising, as the show’s ratings and reviews had been strong enough to attract returning viewers. What was surprising is the way in which the new episodes were characterized; Benioff and Weiss stated that they were thrilled they would “get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” but did not specifically refer to the new installments as a second season. Although it’s exciting to see that the show was not canceled prematurely, 3 Body Problem deserves more than a few wrap-up episodes to properly complete its story.

‘3 Body Problem’ Set Up Multiple Seasons

Despite the criticism that they received for the finale of Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss proved with 3 Body Problem that they could condense highly complicated source material into an engaging series. While the novel had focused on the character Wang Miao, the series introduced the five protagonists Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), Will Downing (Alex Sharp), and Jack Rooney (John Bradley) in order to make the story more relatable. 3 Body Problem’s characters are only at the beginning of their story at the end of the first season. The death of Rooney is what inspires the other characters to work together in order to protect future generations from the impending San-Ti invasion.

Despite some significant deviations, 3 Body Problem manages to nail most of the major story beats from the first novel in the series. While the characters realize that the San-Ti plan to impede Earth’s defenses by discrediting scientists, they’re still forced to reckon with an impending invasion by the alien fleet in 400 years. While the concept of the “Wallflowers” is introduced in the second novel, The Dark Forest, the two concluding chapters in Liu’s trilogy introduce more characters and ethical issues. The first season’s conclusion only begins to touch on how humanity will band together if they want to ensure their collective survival.

What’s most concerning about Netflix’s announcement is that Weiss and Benioff stated that they needed four seasons to complete their story. Criticisms of Game of Thrones stemmed from the duo not being able to come up with a compelling conclusion of their own, but in the case of 3 Body Problem, they already have an ending from the third novel, Death’s End. The duo stated that “the last page of Liu Cixin’s epic was maybe the best final image we'd encountered in a sci-fi saga like this,” and that they were “desperate to get to the end.” It would be incredibly disappointing if they were once again to hastily wrap up a story that needed time to cover its various subplots.

‘3 Body Problem’ Needs an Extended Conclusion

Image via Netflix

The second two entries in Liu’s trilogy introduced new elements that are ripe for adaptation. The Dark Forest deals with whether humanity could possibly relocate to another planet prior to the San-Ti’s arrival and shows how disputes over who is chosen to leave spark discussion about class differences. Given the themes of privilege and power that Weiss and Benioff developed so eloquently throughout the course of Game of Thrones, it would certainly be interesting to see how they addressed these moral quandaries in subsequent seasons of 3 Body Problem. Unfortunately, these more nuanced ideas could be lost if the show was heading towards an early conclusion.

3 Body Problem also needs time to complete its character arcs. While Adepo gives a memorable performance as Durand in the last few episodes of the first season, it was evident that a majority of his story was being saved for the further exploration of the Staircase Project. Similarly, Liam Cunningham’s Thomas Wade is given a more fleshed-out backstory in the series compared to the novels, suggesting that he may have a larger role to play in future events.

One of the greatest strengths of 3 Body Problem’s first season was that it took the time to explain the hard science behind the titular physics concept. However, 3 Body Problem needs more than a few concluding episodes to properly explore its scientific concepts. It would be disappointing if the series brushed past its worldbuilding, as the attention to detail is one of the reasons that the show was so successful.

Related Netflix Just Ensured '3 Body Problem' Will Get an "Epic Conclusion" “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” said creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Netflix Can’t Keep Canceling Drama Shows

Close

While 3 Body Problem was the streamer’s most-watched show several weeks in a row, Netflix has an unfortunate history of canceling popular shows prematurely. It’s rare for the network to have genre shows that last more than a few seasons. Acclaimed programs like Lockwood & Co, The Midnight Club, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Midnight Club, and 1899 were all left without a proper conclusion. In the long term, this does not bode well for the longevity of Netflix’s library, as viewers may be hesitant to watch a show that was only partially completed. 3 Body Problem has the potential to be one of the greatest drama shows of all time, as the potential is in the source material. Cutting off an ambitious series in its prime isn’t just a disappointment for fans, but a concerning sign for future Netflix projects.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Body Problem is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix