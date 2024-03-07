The Big Picture The final trailer for Netflix's 3 Body Problem hints at alien invasion and existential questions.

The star-studded cast includes Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, and so many more.

The story follows scientists and detectives confronting a planetary threat in the present timeline.

The mystery of what lies beyond our galaxy and understanding is tapping through in Netflix’s final trailer for its upcoming adaptation of the beloved novel, 3 Body Problem. Soon, the answer to the question “Who are they?” will be answered when the star-studded series makes its way onto the streamer on March 21. Today’s trailer serves as the final piece of foundation that’s going into place to build the highly-anticipated project that has been in the works from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff for nearly half a decade. Featuring some very famous faces including Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Liam Cunningham (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), and more, the alien invasion is here and humanity will be forced to reckon with the fallout.

If there’s one way to describe this final trailer for 3 Body Problem, it’s with the word “awe”. Not only is the idea for the original story penned by Liu Cixin filled with existential questions surrounding the meaning of life and a world (or worlds) beyond our own, but the music that flows through the teaser adds its own layer of intrigue and awe to the vibe. As different realities collide, and the past, present, and future become muddled together, the teaser foreshadows a slow descent into war and chaos—with a hefty side helping of sci-fi.

Along with Wong, Gonzales, and Cunningham, the rest of the ensemble cast filling out the story about a group of scientists and detective’s last stand for humanity includes John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft), Jovan Adepo (Fences), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Stacy Abalogun (Death on the Nile), Jason Forbes (Borg vs McEnroe), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Jess Hong (Brokenwood Mysteries), and newcomers Eve Lindley and Zine Tseng.

Who’s Behind ‘3 Body Problem’?

The forces that pulled the sci-fi story from the pages of Cixin’s novel and onto the small-screen are none other than Game of Thrones series creators, Benioff and Weiss, along with The Terror’s Alexander Woo. Judging by Weiss and Benioff’s track record, fans of the original book are likely torn about what they’re expecting from the pair’s latest adaptation. Meanwhile, the series has a slew of other recognizable names backing it up, with the likes of Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street serving as producers along with others that include Brad Pitt for Plan B Entertainment and Rosamund Pike for Primitive Streak.

Catch the final trailer for 3 Body Problem above and prepare for realities to collide when the series arrives on Netflix on March 21. While you wait for the big premiere, you can read everything there is to know about the adaptation here in our handy guide.

