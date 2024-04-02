The Big Picture 3 Body Problem and Heart of the Hunter were top picks for viewers this week, proving Netflix's success in diverse storytelling.

3 Body Problem does not yet have a renewal, but the cast and crew are already thinking about Season 2.

Bridgerton's upcoming season premiere signals Netflix's continued investment in popular series, promising more hits this Spring.

This week brought a different round of winners for Netflix, as the streaming platform enjoys the success of its most recent launches. This week, audiences around the world were clearly interested in stories that involve multiple time periods, mysteries, and an assassin jumping back into action. 3 Body Problem and Heart of the Hunter were leading the pack for the most viewed titles on Netflix over the course of the week, as the streaming platform moves past from Avatar: The Last Airbender's time on the spotlight. Netflix isn't done just yet, with plenty of titles lined up for the summer.

3 Body Problem was the leader of the English language television chart for the week, beating out other titles such as The Gentlemen and Buying Beverly Hills. The adaptation of Liu Cixin's novel was created for television by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the successful duo that brought Game of Thrones from the page to the screen, and Alexander Woo. The story of 3 Body Problem follows Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), an astrophysicist who suffers a terrible tragedy during the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

When it comes to English language movies, Heart of the Hunter was the clear winner this week, overcoming films such as Irish Wish and Damsel in order to get to the top spot. The movie, directed by Mandla Dube, follows Zuko Khumalo (Bonko Khoza), a retired assassin who is forced to work as a killer again when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

What's Next for Netflix?

Close

There's no denying that both 3 Body Problem and Heart of the Hunter were appreciated by audiences this week, with each title bringing in 15.6 million and 11 million views respectively. But summer is on the horizon, and the studio has prepared for the return of one of its biggest hits in the coming months. The third season of Bridgerton will debut on May 16, before taking a mid-season break and launching its remaining episodes on June 13. And, as proven by the recent renewal of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix isn't afraid to invest in what brings in viewers. Though 3 Body Problem has not been renewed yet, the cast and crew are already thinking about Season 2.

You can watch 3 Body Problem and the rest of this week's chart toppers on Netflix right now.

Watch on Netflix