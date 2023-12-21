The Big Picture Netflix will have a booth at CES to promote its sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, offering attendees a glimpse of the show's virtual world.

The booth will feature a VR experience that transports guests into an immersive extension of the series, revealing clues about the core threat.

Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be present on the first day of CES to discuss the show, while Netflix also plans to host a speakeasy for partners and clients.

Netflix announced today that, for the first time ever, the streamer will have a booth on the main show floor of CES (the Consumer Electronic Show) next month. Usually aimed at companies that develop technology such as Google, Hyundai and Panasonic, the tech event will be a different segment to promote one of Netflix's biggest 2024 titles: The sci-fi series 3 Body Problem. During the event, CES attendees will be able to have a glimpse of the virtual world of the series through a VR headset.

The selection isn’t random: In the story of 3 Body Problem, technology has reached a point in which you can make your body feel, touch and smell things inside a virtual game world, and of course that has implications in modern-world society. Paired with a tech event, Netflix will probably try to simulate this virtual reality in its activation booth. The question is: How much will they be able to push our existing technology in order to give attendees a truly unique experience?

So far, Netflix has revealed that one thing that will be shown in the VR headset is a trailer for the upcoming series. They add, however, that as the guest at the booth watches, they will be "transported into an immersive, real-world extension of the series, revealing clues about the nature of the core threat in the 3 Body Problem.” To know exactly what that means, we’ll have to wait until the event kicks off in Las Vegas, from January 9 to 12.

Netflix Confirms David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at 2024 CES

Aside from the activation booth, series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) will be present on the first day of the event alongside 3 Body Problem writer and producer Alexander Woo (True Blood), and the trio will talk about the sci-fi series and answer questions for about an hour. Last but not least, the streamer will also host a “Netflix Speakeasy,” a takeover of the Easy’s Cocktail lounge to welcome partners and clients.

Based on a best-selling trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu, 3 Body Problem features David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jovan Adepo (Welcome to Derry), Jess Hong (Inked), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow) and Rosalind Chao (Mulan).

Netflix premieres the eight episodes from Season 1 of 3 Body Problem on March 21.