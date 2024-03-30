Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of 3 Body Problem.

One of the things that the Netflix science fiction thriller series 3 Body Problem does so well is establishing a state of existential dread. Without the benefit of having little green men running around and threatening humanity with futuristic weapons and lasers, showrunners D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, and Alexander Woo knew they were going to have to bring what novelist Liu Cixin masterfully applies in his three-part source material. Smart sci-fi typically is more involved in the why and how of it with hard science than dazzling audiences with CGI effects and creepy crawler E.T.s. So, perhaps it's fitting that the only real bloodshed should be provided by human beings and weaponizing our own technology. The way Thomas Wade (Liam Cunningham) takes Auggie Salazar's (Eiza Gonzalez) research into nanotechnology fibers and strong-arms her into using it in a way she never imagined provides for the grisliest five minutes of the entire 8-episode series.

What Are Nanofibers and Nanotechnology in Real Life?

Auggie's research into nanotechnology and nanofibers is a big part of the show and should be clearly defined. The basis of nanotechnology lies in its extremely small scale and that the naked eye cannot view it. They are produced from a variety of polymers. It’s also important to note that nanotechnology is not a fungible product like a microchip or an automobile. It is a process that harnesses the unique properties of materials at the 1-100 nanometer scale to develop new materials and devices.

What Auggie has successfully done in 3 Body Problem is harness the power of these invisible polymer nanofibers and organize their structure into a slicing mechanism that can be helpful in countless ways to humans if used appropriately. The San-Ti recognize how valuable her progress in nanofibers is and singled her out with a countdown unless she halts research immediately. When it ends up in the hands of the calculating black ops chief, Thomas Wade, it is used as an instrument of death, and it's an ethical dilemma that Auggie will have to confront.

How Thomas Wade and Auggie Salazar Weaponize the Nanofiber in '3 Body Problem'

Close

Early in the show, we see the success of Auggie's nanofiber development as she slices a solid cubed material into perfectly proportioned blocks that tumble apart as they are separated. But when Thomas Wade decides that he needs the series of recorded discussions between Mike Evans (Jonathan Pryce) and the San-Ti "Lord" or collective, he and Raj Varma (Saamer Usmani) recruit a reluctant Auggie and use the nanofiber slicing device as a weapon to get the hard drive off the Judgment Day. Knowing that Evans and the ship full of disciples of Evans and Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) are scheduled to pass through a specific part of the Panama Canal in the coming days, Wade and a team of scientists and black ops soldiers set up a massive nanofiber grid of sorts that is designed to slice through the ship and anything inside of it its hull. The strength of Auggie's harnessed nanofibers is on full display, and it produces a horrifying result that begs the question of whether the end justifies the means.

The Slicing Nanofibers Create the Most Horrifying Sequence in '3 Body Problem'

Image via Tencent Video

Just as Judgment Day is set to pass the designated area, two thin black antennae-like poles slowly rise from either side of the narrow canal. When the ship begins to pass through the field of nanofibers, Nothing seems to be happening, and Wade worries that it isn't working, but Auggie assures him that it is. Then we start to see levels of the ship's metal hull start to come apart like a hot knife through butter. The hull begins to slide apart like a deck of cards spread across a poker table. The most horrifying scene in 3 Body Problem is happening inside the ship.

Since the nanofibers are invisible, the crew and people aboard Judgment Day are unaware that their bodies are about to be sliced into thirds and fourths as the flesh falls apart, like running a sharpened knife through a Thanksgiving turkey. It's like a slaughterhouse, and these San-Ti followers are the cows. There are dozens of innocent children aboard, and thankfully, the horrors that they must have been exposed to are not seen, while we see many of the adults, including Evans, dying a terrifying and gruesome death.

Auggie Is Revolted While Wade and His Crew Search for Evans and the Hard Drive

Image via Netflix

Once the ship's pieces crumble and slide up upon the shore, Wade, Raj, and the rest of their men rush to the wreckage in a feverish search for the hard drive that Evans was clinging to as the nanofibers slice him apart. When Wade pulls the red drive from beneath Evans' quartered remains, their look of relief and approval is tough to watch, but it illustrates how far he and Raj will go to bring the fight to the San-Ti and no longer let the mysterious alien race dictate the terms. It's at this point that Auggie starts to question what she is doing and becomes a voice of dissent to her best friend, Dr. Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), who is not only on board with what Wade is doing, but respects him for standing up for the human race and taking a stand. The second season will answer whether it was worth the mass slaughter. Weiss, Benioff, and Woo are already planning Season 2, though no official announcement has been made yet.

