Now streaming on Netflix is 3 Body Problem, an eight-episode series that delves into a variety of historical timelines. Game of Thrones writers D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, Alexander Woo, as well as Liu Cixin, are behind the best-selling science fiction series, and fans all across the world can't wait to see it on screen.

Cast members Benedict Wong, Zine Tseng, Rosalind Chao, and Liam Cunningham met with Collider's Steve Weintraub at this year's South by Southwest festival to talk more about the film's worldwide premiere and the masterminds behind it. According to Cunningham, the upcoming sci-fi series will have lots of twists and turns, much like the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones

The jaw-dropping moments that come with the curveball. They are masters of the curveball. And it's one of the attractions, the best thing writers can do is try and outthink their audience, but at the same time, not condescending to them or patronizing them or anything like that. And this is the kind of show like Game of Thrones was where you're not going to be making sourdough bread while it's on, you need to sit down, preferably with a friend or a partner or whatever it is, and sit down and go "I wasn't expecting that", you can share the experience and that's what the masters of and, and David, Dan, and Alex have done it again with this.

During the rest of the interview, Wong, Tseng, Chao, and Cunningham discussed their favorite TV series, their set experiences, and a deeper look into the filming process. In addition, actress Tseng makes her very first debut in the Netflix series and shares how humbling the experience has been for her.

It's a humble, precious experience and life turning for me. And I feel secure being in good hands with Dan, David, and Alex because they are very good at this, having the clearest vision of the scale of stories. And I'm speaking from a fan's point of view, because I'm a fan of the books.

COLLIDER: 3 Body Problem is gonna be your next favorite sci-fi show on Netflix. I really want to start with, congratulations. What has this journey been like for you? Because you guys filmed it a little while ago. I heard there was like a scene that Dan, and that they wanted to get before they were willing to release the series. What was it? Is that a spoiler?

ROSALIND CHAO: If anybody should leak, you should leak?

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: Ignorance is my default position.

ROSALIND CHAO: There was, there was added, let's put it that way. [laughs] We added more spice to the soup because it was filmed a little while ago.

One of the things about this show is that it is unlike anything else on TV. And it also incorporates things that they learned on Game of Thrones about throwing the audience like unexpected left and right turns. So can you sort of talk about that aspect of writing?

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: You’re absolutely right. The jaw-dropping moments that come with the curveball. They are masters of the curveball. And, and it's one of the attractions, the best thing writers can do is try and outthink their audience, but at the same time, not condescending to them or patronizing them or anything like that. And this is the kind of show like Game of Thrones was where you're not going to be making sourdough bread while it's on, you need to sit down, preferably with a friend or a partner or whatever it is, and sit down and go "I wasn't expecting that", you can share the experience and that's what the masters of and, and David, Dan, and Alex have done it again with this.

ROSALIND CHAO: He's right. I mean, I've actually read the script on the set and yet when I watched it, I literally screamed like, "oh my God.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: [laughs] beautifully done, beautifully done.

We can move on to the next thing. This is your first like big role. And so what is it like to be entering in a universe like this? A huge show for Netflix?

ZINE TSENG: It's a humble, precious experience and life turning for me. And I feel, I feel secure being in good hands with Dan, David, and Alex because they are very good at this, having the clearest vision of the scale of stories. And I'm speaking from a point of a fan's point of view, because I'm a fan of the books. I have to be honest, I was very scared because people's have been, um, suspicious about the 3 Body Problem, if it's really adaptable into the series, and they did it.

For sure. Yeah.

ZINE TSENG: If not, them, then who, I don't think someone else could have done this better. This is really good stuff.

BENEDICT WONG: Just one of those eggs. I mean about Zine, I mean, this being her screen debut, I mean, she asked permission at her university to whether she could do this role, to which they said no. And, and so, whoever said that, I mean, and again, it's almost, you know, parallels of, well, yes.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: It’s like turning down The Beatles but the, the you know, but the parallel of kind of, yeah, when gem making, you know a decision that kind of causes this butterfly effect, I mean this is a, a beautiful butterfly to enter into our series, and you know chime in as well.

'3 Body Problem' Cast Discuss Their Characters

One of the reasons I think the show works so well is that it's not just, it's not just a spectacle show. Each character, all of you and all the other characters, the main characters on the show are all so well written, and you get to know them and their personalities, and they feel very three-dimensional, and I think that's the main reason why you care.

ROSALIND CHAO: What I love about the show also is that there's no good guy or bad guy. You find yourself feeling empathy for everyone across the board. I think I felt that I'm not normally a sci-fi person. But this is beyond, this is, this is, you know, I, I felt very moved by each person's journey.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: Even mine?

ROSALIND CHAO: [Laughs] Even yours.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: I know I'm surprised I found it difficult to have sympathy for me.

Also, because you play kind of a badass on the show.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: I'd like to think of him as being “misunderstood”.

ROSALIND CHAO: Yeah, he is.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: What did I say? He's a bit of an enigmatic, shadowy, leader of this scary, intelligent, what do you call it? Yeah, it's, it's CIA in the shadows almost, but even more secretive than them. We don't know who he works for. We don't know if he works for anybody and this team here, unlikely team, are in charge of saving the world.

ROSALIND CHAO: [Laughs] What's he doing behind my back? You're doing something behind my back, aren't you?

'3 Body Problem' Cast Share Their Favorite TV Shows

Before I run out of time with you guys, we're gonna be doing a supercut of everyone who comes in that I speak to, and I'm asking everyone the same question. If you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life, what TV Show would it be?

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: Sopranos?

I've heard that answer from a number of people.

ROSALIND CHAO: The Office.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: Which one? The English one or the American one?

ROSALIND CHAO: [Laughs] Don't make me pick. I'm married to an Englishman.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: The English one? Don't speak to me. [Laughs] It's the English one.

The American one has more episodes.

ROSALIND CHAO: That's true.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: OK. I'd like to watch Togetherness, please. For my choice.

You can do 3 Body Problem, but I will say that there are only eight episodes. So you might get tired of it after a little while.

ZINE TSENG: I watched it four times all eight in a week. You know, I really enjoy Breaking Bad, but I can watch it four times.

What is it? That's interesting because I've spoken to a lot of actors, and I have to wrap really soon.

ROSALIND CHAO: I cannot watch their work.

ZINE TSENG: I am watching Derek's work and all the amazing directors work and their work.

COLLIDER: Sure.

ROSALIND CHAO: She's very healthy. I could watch this because it didn't look like me. It had the gray hair and the hunch and the whole thing. So it was like I was watching somebody else but I never watched myself.

ZINE TSENG: But you're super powerful to watch.

ROSALIND CHAO: Oh thank you.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: I don't know what's Breaking Bad. He said snacks, it's unbelievable, snacks for answers.

COLLIDER: I need to wrap with you guys because we're really behind in the studio and it kills me because I have so many other questions, especially spoiler questions. I'm just gonna say that you guys did such great work and I really do hope that the show is a huge hit so they can do a season two.

LIAM CUNNINGHAM: That's incredibly kind of you, thank you very much. We couldn't ask for anything more.

ROSALIND CHAO: Thank you very much.

