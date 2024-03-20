Throughout the year, Netflix premieres certain shows that grab viewers' attention and become phenomenons. Since the mega-streamer began generating original content, series like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and Squid Game have taken the world by storm through their addictive, binge-worthy episodes, stunning set pieces, and incredible casts. Netflix's latest epic show, 3 Body Problem, based on the books by author Liu Cixin, has the potential to be the site's newest sensation. The story follows a group of individuals in the present day as they deal with the ramifications of a decision made by an astrophysicist during the Chinese Revolution.

Adapted by Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the series has made some fundamental changes to its format in order to play better on the screen. After receiving a blessing from the original author, Cixin, Benioff, and Weiss were given the okay to change the show's main setting to the UK and switch up some of the main characters. While the later seasons of Game of Thrones were controversial in their construction, these two producers have proven their mastery at adapting complicated literature into a visual treat, and fans of the books are excited to see if they can pull this off with 3 Body Problem. Check out the cast and character guide below to find out who's who before the show's premiere on March 21, 2024.

Jess Hong

Jin Cheng

Image via Netflix

Jin Cheng is a member of a group called the "Oxford Five." Cheng is considered a genius who has an incredible passion for learning, especially about the universe. While she attempts to answer all of life's biggest questions, it's Jin's curiosity that may end up landing her in the most trouble of all.

3 Body Problem is actress Jess Hong's first major role after appearing in short films and having a guest-starring role in the New Zealand drama series Inked.

Marlo Kelly

Tatiana

Image via Netflix

Tatiana is a unique character within the world of 3 Body Problem, as she was raised from birth by billionaire tycoon Mike Evans's (played by both Sir Jonathan Price and Ben Scnetzer) organization. Because of the way she was brought up, Tatiana has dedicated her entire life to welcoming outsiders, no matter what it takes.

This isn't actress Marlo Kelly's first role with Netflix, as she previously appeared in the series Joe vs. Carole and Dare Me. Joe vs. Carole starred Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin from the hit docuseries The Tiger King, with Kelly playing Baskin's daughter, Jamie. In the thriller series Dare Me, Kelly played icy cheerleader.

Saamer Usmani

Raj Varma

Raj Varma is a naval officer who comes from a military family. He takes his work very seriously, and this could cause unintended harm to his girlfriend, Jin (Jess Hong).

Also familiar to the Netflix world is actor Saamer Usmani, who recently appeared in the based-on-a-true-story series, Inventing Anna alongside Julia Garner (Ozark), as well as the mini-series What/If. Usmani has also guest starred in shows like Succession, Run, and The Good Fight with Christine Baranski.

Benedict Wong

Da Shi

Image via Netflix

One of the main catalysts of 3 Body Problem are the mysterious deaths that are happening within the scientific community, and Da Shi is there to investigate. An ex-intelligence officer, Shi has an unusual way of doing things, but is determined to find out what is causing the laws of nature to go sideways.

Benedict Wong is best known for his role as Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's also appeared in hit shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Black Mirror, and done voiceover work for Raya and the Last Dragon, the 2019 live-action version of Lady and the Tramp.

Jovan Adepo

Saul Durand

Image via Netflix

Saul Durand is a physics research assistant in a group called "The Oxford Five." While Durand hasn't quite reached his full potential, challenges in his life will allow him to do so.

Jovan Adepo has appeared in big films like Mother!, Fences, and Babylon alongside Margot Robbie. His television credits include Watchmen, Sorry for Your Loss, and The Leftovers.

Sea Shimooka

Sophon

Image via Netflix

Another one of the major elements of 3 Body Problem is the virtual reality show that appears within the series. Sophon is one of the avatars in this VR world, guiding those who meet her.

Sea Shimooka had a recurring role on Arrow (Emiko Queen) and has guest-starred in Bull and MacGyver. Additionally, Shimooka has an extensive career acting in short films.

Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng as Ye Wenjie

Close

It's the actions that astrophysicist Ye Wenjie took during the Chinese Revolution that act as the catalyst for the events in the 3 Body Problem. The series will follow the prodigy throughout her life, from her younger years in the 1960s to present day, where she plays a large role in the events happening in the universe.

Because of the time jump that happens in 3 Body Problem, Ye Wenjie is being portrayed by both Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng. Rosalind Chao is known for her roles in 2020's live action version of Mulan, as well as Freaky Friday, Just Like Heaven, and I am Sam. 3 Body Problem is Zine Tseng's first major role, as she's previously acted in short films.

John Bradley

Jack Rooney

Image via Netflix

Jack Rooney is another member of the "Oxford Five." While Rooney is a scientist, he's put his efforts on building a snack empire instead of taking a more traditional science route. Of all those around him, Rooney is the least likely to take himself seriously, and wants to enjoy his life to the fullest.

John Bradley appeared as Samwell Tarly in forty-eight episodes of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. His additional television credits include Robot Chicken, Shameless, and North Shore.

Watch on Netflix