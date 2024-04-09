The Big Picture 3 Body Problem retains #1 spot on Netflix with 8.3 million views, solidifying its sci-fi fan-favorite status.

Testament and The Gentlemen hold strong in top 3, while older titles like Sex and the City make an impact.

South African thriller Heart of the Hunter tops movie list, non-English titles like Parasyte and The Tearsmith shine.

It's not surprising that a good series manages to retain its title of #1 most-watched title of the week, but considering that sci-fi themes are certainly not everyone's cup of tea, it's pretty great to see that 3 Body Problem has managed to once again remain a fan-favorite of Netflix subscribers. The show hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and with such good viewership numbers — the show accumulated an extra 8.3 million views this first week of April — we'd be pretty surprised if Netflix didn't announce its renewal for Season 2 soon.

Netflix subscribers are still pretty interested in the religious miniseries Testament: The Story of Moses and action-comedy series The Gentlemen. More than two weeks after their premiere, the shows are still among the top 3 most watched titles at #2 and #3, respectively. Rounding up the top five most-watched English language series are Season 1 of Files of the Unexplained and Bad Dinosaurs. HBO genre-defining series Sex and the City debuted on Netflix and Season 1 made it straight to #6, while new releases Is It Cake? Season 3, limited series Ripley, The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman and Together: Treble Winners also made the top 10.

For the second week in a row, South African action-thriller Heart of the Hunter remained the most-viewed movie by Netflix subscribers. The next four most-watched English-language movies showcase how not-so-recent titles appeal to the public: The Little Things (#2), The Maze Runner (#3) and Glass (#4) were all on people's minds in the first week of April. Rounding up the top five most-watched movies was Netflix original The Beautiful Game, which stars Bill Nighy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1) as the coach of a team that is training to compete in the Homeless World Cup. The top 10 list also includes Scoop (#6), Damsel (#7), Baby Driver (#8), Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (#9) and Letters to God (#10).

'Parasyte: The Grey' Manga Adaptation Debuts At #1

Among the most-watched non-English titles of the week, limited series Parasyte: The Grey premiered at #1 with over 30 million hours viewed. Based on a manga and anime series, the show centers around the changes that happen in society after an alien invasion in which humans have their bodies stolen by deadly creatures that also depend on them to survive. The top 5 series also included Queen of Tears (#2), Crooks (#3), Physical 100 (#4) and The Great Indian Kapil Show (#5).

Last but not least, the non-English films top 10 was dominated by a French remake: The Wages of Fear accumulated over 18 million views this week, but it was closely followed by a premiere. Italian teen romance The Tearsmith drew over 16 million views and underscored that Netflix can't ignore this portion of its audience because they are always willing to jump into new stories, subtitled or not. Rounding up the top five were No Pressure, Rest in Peace and Zero to Hero.

You can check out the full list of most-watched movies and shows of Netflix on their official website.