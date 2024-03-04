The Big Picture 3 Body Problem is being adapted for Netflix by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, and will explore a planetary threat in a thrilling sci-fi world.

The series deviates from the novels, with new impactful characters, adjustments, and a UK setting, appealing to a wider audience.

Having a completed book series to adapt offers Benioff and Weiss narrative clarity and creative freedom for a better adaptation process.

With the release of 3 Body Problem just around the corner, one of the best works of sci-fi literature in the recent past is finally making its way to the screens. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are teaming up with fellow producer Alexander Woo on the adaptation of Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy of novels for Netflix, and expectations couldn't be higher. Although Benioff and Weiss' (widely referred to as D&D) previous work didn't end the best way, with the eighth season of Game of Thrones being highly criticized, it certainly changed the way content for television is made and consumed. Can they pull off a similar feat with 3 Body Problem?

What Is 'The Three-Body Problem' About?

With two trailers released so far, the first season of Netflix's 3 Body Problem is going to adapt the first novel in Liu Cixin's trilogy, The Three-Body Problem. This novel won the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, one of the top prizes in science fiction literature, putting Liu in a winners' pantheon that includes Ursula K. Le Guin, Isaac Asimov, and Philip K. Dick, among others. The Three-Body Problem tells a story that unfolds in two timelines: the past story follows a Chinese astrophysicist named Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng), while the present story follows nanotechnology specialist Wang Miao.

Ye Wenjie's timeline starts during China's Cultural Revolution. Her father, a scientist, is killed in a struggle session promoted by the Red Guard to snuff out those against the regime. She discovers that it was her mother who warned the Red Guard about her father and that her younger sister also died in another battle. Ye is saved from prison thanks to her astrophysics background, but her faith in humanity is completely lost after the destruction of her family. In the following decades, Ye works for a secret government program, which is officially about identifying enemy satellites, but she eventually discovers the true goal is to find alien life. One day, she inadvertently makes contact with the Trisolarans, a hostile alien race whose planet is about to be destroyed in an astrophysical three-body problem. Ye is aware of that, but decides to keep it a secret, as she doesn't think humanity is worth saving anymore. In the following decades, she becomes the leader of the secret Earth-Trisolaris Organization (ETO), which is supposed to prepare Earth for the Trisolaran invasion.

In the present timeline, Wang Miao is recruited by a secret war council comprised of all major governments on Earth. He learns that there is a secret war going on, but they don't tell him who it is against. His mission is to team up with Detective Shi Qiang (Benedict Wong) and investigate the recent wave of scientists taking their own lives and leaving behind ominous messages like "Physics doesn't exist." As Wang starts witnessing inexplicable events himself — like the universe "winking" at him and a countdown being projected inside his own eyeballs — he discovers a VR game aimed at scientists called Three-Body, which he later finds is an ETO recruitment tool that introduces the Trisolarans, their reasons, and their intentions. Wang joins ETO to learn more about them and even meets Ye Wenjie, now an elderly lady.

Eventually, Wang's work with Shi Qiang gets Ye Wenjie arrested and disbands the ETO, but it's already too late. In Three-Body, the players learn that the Trisolaran invasion fleet has already departed and is about to reach Earth in around 450 years. Not only that, but Trisolarans have developed 11-dimensional supercomputers the size of protons, called "sophons," capable of creating the visions Wang and all other scientists were being plagued with, as well as performing visual "miracles" that intend to undermine humanity's faith in science and prevent it from developing technology capable of thwarting the Trisolaran invasion. The next books in the Remembrance of Earth's Past series are The Dark Forest and Death's End, which depict humanity's struggle against hopelessness and the Trisolarans themselves.

Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Makes Key Changes to the Novel

Adapting a story conceived for a novel into a television series is never an easy task. In that sense, The Three-Body Problem is an especially complicated book because its plot relies heavily on reflections on the human condition, especially the evil things we do to each other, and our place in the cosmos. There are no battles, but there is a healthy dose of mystery and intrigue, especially in the chapters that focus on Wang Miao and Shi Qiang.

However, Wang Miao isn't in the series, which is a major departure from the novel. Looking at the call sheet for 3 Body Problem, not only isn't he there, but there are many original characters, like John Bradley's Jack Rooney, Eiza González's Augustina Salazar, and Jovan Adepo's Saul Durand. This isn't necessarily bad, however, as the series and the novel seem to have two very different audiences in mind. Liu Cixin wrote his novel based on Chinese culture and customs, while the Netflix series, on the other hand, has a broader audience in mind and is going to be a more Hollywoodian product, which requires many adjustments.

To make sure everything was up to standards, though, series creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo spoke with Liu Cixin in the earliest stages of production. The author even gave the trio his blessing on making any necessary adjustments to the narrative, including, for example, adding or removing characters, timeline tweaks, and even setting the narrative of the series primarily in the United Kingdom instead of China. Although some of the essence of The Three-Boyd Problem may be lost in the process, turning it into 3 Body Problem could never happen without some changes.

This Time, Benioff and Weiss Get To Adapt a Finished Book Series

It's impossible to talk about the work of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss without mentioning Game of Thrones, which is simultaneously their best work and also their most criticized one. The drop in the quality of how some major plots were developed up until Season 4 is almost a consensus among fans, and this issue continued until the end of the series in Season 8. What most of the plots that suffered have in common is that they were related to book storylines that had to continue beyond their current point in the novels. Even though there was some guidance from George R.R. Martin regarding which direction the story should take approaching its end, it still wasn't enough.

This time, however, Benioff and Weiss are dealing with a trilogy of novels that's already finished. Having a finished source material offers a clear narrative roadmap, ensuring coherence and consistency throughout the adaptation process and, hopefully, to the finished product, too. Also, working with a complete trilogy affords creative freedom, the sort of which they already have Liu Cixin's blessing. This enables the series to follow directions based on the entirety of the source material, even if it deviates a little, as long as the endgame remains similar. Drawing from their experience with Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss have probably learned many lessons to improve their adaptation process, potentially leading to a more successful translation of the complex narrative to television.

3 Body Problem releases on Netflix on March 21.