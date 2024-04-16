The Big Picture 3 Body Problem continues to dominate Netflix's top 10 series with 4.8 million views this week.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment debuts at #2, exploring the impact of unlocked cells on detainees.

True crime documentaries reign in English-language movies, with What Jennifer Did at #1 with 18 million views.

It's a pretty good month to be a sci-fi fan. A month after its premiere, new series 3 Body Problem still dominates the Netflix top 10 of the most watched series on the platform. This is the third week that the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) series takes the top spot among the English-language series, and this week the show added 4.8 million views to its track record. At this point, it would be a complete shock if Netflix didn't renew the series for Season 2.

The combination of reality television and social experiment helped new series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment to debut at #2 on the platform with almost 4 million views. The show reveals what happened when an Arkansas sheriff decided to keep unit cells unlocked for six weeks and see the effect it caused on detainees. The Gentlemen spent another week at the top 3, while new series Ripley is seeing the ripple effect of word-of-mouth popularity and rising to #6. The top 10 also included Bad Dinosaurs (#4), Baby Reindeer (#5), Heartbreak High (#7), Files of the Unexplained (#8), Testament: The Story of Moses (#9) and I Woke Up a Vampire (#10).

The most-watched titles in the English-language movie section proved once again the power of true crime documentaries. What Jennifer Did premiered at #1 with 18 million views, and it centers around a woman that calls 911 to report a shooting and ends up becoming the prime suspect on the case. Real-life stories dominated the Top 5, with Netflix original Scoop at #3 and Megan Leavey at #5. There was also room for family movies: Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp was the #2 most-watched movie and Hotel Transylvania climbed all the way to #7. Rounding up the Top 10 were Glass (#4), The Bricklayer (#6), The Little Things (#8), The Maze Runner (#9) and Heart of the Hunter (#10).

The World Is Still In Love With Korean Series 'Parasyte: The Grey'

After debuting at #1, Korean series Parasyte: The Grey kept its top spot as the most watched non-English TV series. The show centers around extremely violent aliens who invade earth need to use humans as vessels to survive. Crooks (#2) and Queen of Tears (#3) also remained on the top 3 but switched positions this week. Rounding up the non-English top 5 were two new series: Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect and The Hijacking of Flight 601.

Among the non-English movies from Netflix, teen romance The Tearsmith climbed a spot and reigned supreme at #1 this week. The Italian movie centers around two orphans who are massive rivals but get adopted by the same family. Swedish drama Stolen took the #2 spot while Spanish romcom Love, Divided made the Top 3. Rounding up the Top 5 were The Wages of Fear (#4) and Death Whisperer (#5).

You can check out the full top ten lists at the Netflix website.

